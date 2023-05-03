...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
An unidentified vendor (right) talks with a potential customer (left) at the Master Gardeners’ 11th annual Spring Garden Show at the Perquimans County Parks and Recreation Center in Hertford, Saturday, April 29. More than 500 people were expected to attend the show, an organizer said.
Sherry Beauchamp of Verdant Vittles shows off the microgreens and herbs she was selling at the 11th annual Albemarle Master Gardeners Spring Garden Show at the Perquimans County Parks and Recreation Center, Saturday.
HERTFORD — A crowd estimated by organizers at more than 500 turned out for the Albemarle Master Gardeners’ 11th annual Spring Garden Show on Saturday, April 29.
The show attracted more than 40 vendors who set up booths at the Perquimans County Parks and Recreation Center in Hertford and sold plant cuttings, herbs, garden accessories, and garden-oriented arts and crafts. Along with the vendors, Albemarle Master Gardeners members were also on hand to dispense gardening advice.
The show has been held in Perquimans County for 11 years, though the COVID pandemic canceled two shows. Proceeds from the show are used to provide $1,000 scholarships to area high school students who plan to attend a college or university and study either agriculture, horticulture or natural resources.
Lines in front of vendor booths were constantly two to three deep, with garden enthusiasts waiting to ask vendors or the Master Gardener volunteers questions.
One vendor, Sherry Beauchamp of Verdant Vittles, sells microgreens, sprouts and herbs that she grows at home.
“I believe in health and happiness, and I try to spread that in what I grow,” Beauchamp said.
Beverly Ambrose, a local hobbyist, was selling cuttings of her favorite plant species at the Coastal Daylily Society booth.
“Daylilies are the most perfect perennials ever,” Ambrose said. “There are almost 100,000 registered varieties now. They come in all shapes, sizes and colors.”
Lorie Glennon sold jewelry and figurines at her booth, Fairy Godmother Arts. She she’s been in business for 50 years, selling her paintings, jewelry, and postcards. She’s been a vendor at the Master Gardeners’ past four garden shows.
Kenny Jones from Kitty Hawk sold decorative items for the yard and garden. He makes birdhouses from the remains of old barns and driftwood. He said the show is a great place to meet customers who want more visual appeal for their yards.
Katy Shook, a horticultural agent with the Chowan Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension and Master Gardeners coordinator, said she expected 550 attendees to attend Saturday’s show based on previous turnouts.
Master Gardeners are specially trained volunteers who promote horticulture and advise the public on growing better vegetable and ornamental gardens. Area agents with N.C. Cooperative Extension run the program, providing Master Gardeners with the 40 hours of instruction and volunteer internships required for their certification.
Once their training is complete, Master gardeners perform at least 20 hours of volunteer work and complete 10 hours of continuing education courses each year.
Shook said a new Master Gardeners class, offered every other year, will begin this fall and the new Master Gardeners will begin their internships in 2024.
She said anyone wishing to enroll in Master Gardeners should call the Chowan Extension office at (252) 482-6585. Shook serves Chowan, Gates, and Perquimans counties.