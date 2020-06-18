CURRITUCK — Ousted Currituck High School Principal Brian Matney said in a statement on social media this week that he believes school district officials will “address and rectify errors made” in the decision not to renew his contract as the school’s principal.
Matney, who said last week he would address the Currituck Board of Education’s decision on his contract after the high school’s graduation ceremony was complete, said via Twitter Wednesday that former Currituck County Schools Superintendent Mark Stefanik’s memo to the school board last week about the non-renewal of Matney’s contract was inaccurate. He took particular exception to the memo’s assertion that the decision not to renew Matney’s contract was made “fairly, carefully, and with the attention it deserved.”
Stefanik’s tenure as superintendent ended June 12. He is leaving Currituck to become superintendent of schools in Tipp City, Ohio.
The board has named Matthew Lutz interim superintendent.
“The actions taken by (Stefanik) leading to my non-renewal recommendation were anything but even-handed, and the facts will clearly demonstrate that,” said Matney, who has previously indicated that he has retained an attorney in the matter. “I remain confident our district and new leadership will address and rectify errors made.”
Matney’s multiple tweets said the decision not to renew his contract “was based on my professional role and no personal transgression” and added that the professional concerns “came after nearly two years of standout ratings and were not shared until mid-April.”
The mid-April timing, Matney noted, was 10 school days before the May 1 deadline for recommendations to the board for renewals and non-renewals of contracts.
Matney said the timing left him no time to resolve those concerns.
The concerns, according to Matney’s statement, include “my need to more thoroughly share my vision, heighten my visibility, (provide) clearer communication and keep pace with teacher evaluation deadlines.
“Committed to professional growth and receptive to constructive counsel, I remain dedicated to addressing such concerns,” Matney said.
Although the June 5 vote by the school board to affirm Stefanik’s recommendation was taken in closed session, a source close to the board told The Daily Advance the vote was 3-2, with Chairwoman Karen Etheridge and board members Dwan Craft and Bill Dobney supporting non-renewal of Matney’s contract and board members Will Crodick and Janet Rose voting against it.
Matney, who is just finishing his second year at the school, declined to comment on the board’s decision until after graduation ceremonies at the high school.
A group of citizens rallied last week in support of keeping Matney principal at Currituck High School, and 2020 graduate Kilani Richardson started an online petition in support of the ousted principal.
Stefanik’s memo stated Matney received a full hearing to appeal the non-renewal of his contract as well as a detailed explanation for the reasons it wasn’t renewed.
The memo states the board’s decision came after a hearing that lasted more than five hours, “during which Dr. Matney was represented by an attorney who had the opportunity to present documents, call witnesses,and cross-examine witnesses called by the administration.”
Stefanik’s memo states the board’s reasoning was explained in a detailed written decision that was sent to Dr. Matney’s attorney.” The memo adds that Matney may share the written explanation with the public if he chooses to do so.