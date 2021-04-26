The mayor of Elizabeth City and the chairman of the Pasquotank County Board of Commissioners each declared states of emergency for the city and county, respectively, in anticipation of civil unrest over the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. by a Pasquotank sheriff's deputy last week.
But the tone of their declarations differ significantly.
Elizabeth City Mayor Bettie Parker's declaration, which took effect at 8 a.m. Monday, cites the need for quick access to federal and state resources should civil unrest erupt following the expected public release of body camera footage in Brown's shooting death.
However, Board of Commissioners Chairman Lloyd Griffin's declaration, which took effect at noon Monday, mentions nothing about the need for quick access to federal and state resources. It instead focuses on the potential for "vandalism and violence."
"While people in the county have peacefully expressed their concerns about the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr., our partners in law enforcement predict that outside influences and people more inclined toward vandalism and violence are likely to come to Pasquotank County and mix in with local residents," Griffin's proclamation states.
The proclamation notes county leaders' "moral obligation" to protect local residents, "particularly (from) those who seek to use legitimate public concerns over policing as a cover for vandalism and violence."
It also notes that both city and county law enforcement officers have worked overtime over several days while receiving "crucial backup" from other police agencies "in order to keep the peace and protect the community."
"The fatigue of these first responders grows just as the danger is increasing," Griffin's proclamation reads.
Parker's declaration states the city plans to file a formal request with the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office for release of the body-worn camera footage and that it understands media organizations also plan to seek the footage's release.
"It seems likely that the video and audio footage (of Brown's shooting) will be released in the very near future," the city's declaration reads. "In order to ensure the safety of our citizens and their property, city officials realize there may potentially be a period of civil unrest within the city following the release of that footage."
Parker said the city is making the state of emergency declaration now "to absolutely ensure" it has access to state and federal resources "to protect citizens" should "a period of civil unrest" ensue after the body camera footage is released.
Logan Nash, assistant coordinator for Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management, said the city's declarations does not impose a curfew or include any restrictions such as bans on the sale of alcohol, firearms or other items.
The city made the declaration as a precautionary measure in case it needs to seek additional federal and state resources, she said. She emphasized no request for additional resources has been made at this time.
Nash also batted down a rumor already circulating in the wake of the city's declaration that National Guard troops are in Elizabeth City to respond to potential unrest.
"This is NOT accurate. They have NOT been requested at this time," she said in an email.
Parker said the city's declaration will continue to be in effect until "deemed no longer necessary to protect our citizens from any such threat to their safety."
Griffin's proclamation said the county's state of emergency will remain in effect "until it is clear that no further danger of an imminent threat of widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property exists."
Under North Carolina law, body camera footage can't be released to the public without a court order.
Sheriff Tommy Wooten said over the weekend he supports release of the footage as long as it won't interfere with the State Bureau of Investigation's probe of Brown's shooting.
Wooten said he planned to ask Pasquotank County to file a petition seeking the footage's release if he received confirmation from the SBI that release wouldn't hinder its probe.
Wooten couldn't be reached but state Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hertford, said this morning he met with Wooten and the sheriff told him he had filed a petition seeking the footage's release.
Pasquotank Clerk of Court Jennifer Thompson, however, said this morning her office has not received a petition from the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office seeking the body camera footage's release.
She confirmed that a petition from a group of news organizations including Adams Publishing Group, the parent organization of The Daily Advance, had been filed with her office this morning. But no other petitions seeking the footage's release had been filed as of 11:20 a.m.
Thompson's office did receive a phone call this morning from the Pasquotank County attorney's office seeking information about the petition filing process, she said.
The city's declaration of a state of emergency directs city departments to take steps "necessary to protect life and property, public infrastructure" and "provide emergency assistance deemed necessary to preserve public safety."
This is a developing story.