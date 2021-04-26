Elizabeth City's mayor has declared a state of emergency in Elizabeth City, citing the need for quick access to federal and state resources should "civil unrest" erupt following the expected public release of body camera footage in Andrew Brown Jr.'s shooting death by a Pasquotank County sheriff's deputy last week.
Mayor Bettie Parker's declaration took effect at 8 a.m. this morning, according to a copy of the declaration.
Logan Nash, assistant coordinator for Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management, said the declaration does not impose a curfew or include any restrictions such as bans on the sale of alcohol, firearms or other items.
The city made the declaration as a precautionary measure in case it needs to seek additional federal and state resources, she said. She emphasized no request for additional resources has been made at this time.
Nash also batted down a rumor already circulating in the wake of the city's declaration that National Guard troops are in Elizabeth City to respond to potential unrest.
"This is NOT accurate. They have NOT been requested at this time," she said in an email.
The declaration states the city plans to file a formal request with the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office for release of the body-worn camera footage and that it understands media organizations also plan to seek the footage's release.
"It seems likely that the video and audio footage (of Brown's shooting) will be released in the very near future," the city's declaration reads. "In order to ensure the safety of our citizens and their property, city officials realize there may potentially be a period of civil unrest within the city following the release of that footage."
Parker said the city is making the state of emergency declaration now "to absolutely ensure" it has access to state and federal resources "to protect citizens" should "a period of civil unrest" ensue after the body camera footage is released.
Parker said the declaration will continue to be in effect until "deemed no longer necessary to protect our citizens from any such threat to their safety."
Under North Carolina law, body camera footage can't be released to the public without a court order.
Sheriff Tommy Wooten said over the weekend he supports release of the footage as long as it won't interfere with the State Bureau of Investigation's probe of Brown's shooting.
Wooten said he planned to ask Pasquotank County to file a petition seeking the footage's release if he received confirmation from the SBI that release wouldn't hinder its probe.
Wooten couldn't be reached but state Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hertford, said this morning he met with Wooten and the sheriff told him he had filed a petition seeking the footage's release.
Pasquotank Clerk of Court Jennifer Thompson, however, said this morning her office has not received a petition from the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office seeking the body camera footage's release.
She confirmed that a petition from a group of news organizations including Adams Publishing Group, the parent organization of The Daily Advance, had been filed with her office this morning. But no other petitions seeking the footage's release had been filed as of 11:20 a.m.
Thompson's office did receive a phone call this morning from the Pasquotank County attorney's office seeking information about the petition filing process, she said.
The city's declaration of a state of emergency directs city departments to take steps "necessary to protect life and property, public infrastructure" and "provide emergency assistance deemed necessary to preserve public safety."
This is a developing story.