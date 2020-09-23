HERTFORD — Saying she did so “just to be safe,” Hertford’s mayor has extended the town’s curfew for a few more days.
Mayor Earnell Brown announced Tuesday that the town’s curfew imposed Sept. 15 and scheduled to end Tuesday will be extended until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.
Brown imposed the curfew after declaring a state of emergency in the wake of three shootings over a 13-hour period Sept. 13-14, including one that resulted in a man’s death.
Under the curfew, persons younger than 18 are required to be off Hertford’s public streets between 4 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.
Initially, adults 18 and older were required to be off the streets between 9 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. That’s been changed in the extension, however. The curfew for adults now doesn’t begin until 10 p.m.
There are exceptions in the curfew for scheduled doctor appointments, childcare needs, school and employment. However, the town said visits to the store, gas station or to pick up prescriptions should be performed during non-curfew hours.
Police Chief Dennis Brown said his department has been educating persons out after curfew about the mayor’s order, and so far that approach has worked. He said his department’s goal is voluntary compliance.
Police do have the authority to cite curfew violators, he said.
“Officers have discretion on how to handle each incident on an individual basis,” he said.
In her statement extending the curfew, Mayor Brown said the town appreciated citizens’ compliance with the order.
“Thanks to all citizens for adhering to these strict measures to keep everyone safe,” she said.
Brown also asked citizens not to let down their guard, urging them to “be cautious and stay aware of their surroundings.”
The Hertford Police Department and the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office are investigating all three shootings with assistance from the State Bureau of Investigation. As of Wednesday morning, no arrests had been made in any of the shootings.
In a letter published last week in The Perquimans Weekly, Keith spoke not only as the police chief but as a father in seeking the community’s cooperation. He also cautioned that more violence may be planned.
“As a resident of Hertford and a father, your family’s safety is our utmost priority. We are working diligently to solve these shooting incidents but have received credible information that more violence may occur,” Keith said. “Your police department is addressing this threat by using increased enforcement activities, partnering with other state and local departments to ensure our community stays as safe as possible.”
The chief continued by addressing residents of four streets.
“I am asking as a father, for all our residents on King Street, Stokes Street, Dobbs Street and Market Street to request your children and young adults to not congregate and to stay inside as much as possible,” he said. “I am requesting anyone with information to come forward and help our investigators. This is not the time to keep secrets and protect violent individuals. Remember bullets have no names. Anyone who lives in the town of Hertford, please report anything you believe to be suspicious. Every tip helps. If you know something, say something.”