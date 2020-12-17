EDENTON — With cases of COVID-19 rising in Chowan County, Edenton Mayor Jimmy Stallings is urging residents to wear a face covering while out in public.
“We’re really going in the wrong direction,” Stallings said, noting the state’s updated County Alert System moved Chowan County from the yellow tier, designating “significant spread,” to the orange tier, which denotes “substantial spread.”
“We have to absolutely have to be more diligent in our quest to slow the spread of this virus. We salute all of you who wear masks when you are out in the community,” he said.
At the time Stallings was speaking on Dec. 8, Chowan County had 35 active COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, that number was 63. Chowan has reported 733 total COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths from the respiratory disease.
“Please join me, please wear your mask when you’re out in public, wash your hands frequently and wait at least 6 feet apart,” Stallings said.
The mayor praised N.C. Department Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen and other health experts, saying they know what they’re doing.
“They’ve done their homework, so please let’s listen and do these things they’re telling us to do so that you and your family will have a safe and merry Christmas,” Stallings said.
A recent advisory opinion from the N.C. Department of Justice concludes that local governments may enforce local ordinances that establish civil penalties for violations of the governor’s COVID-19 executive orders. On Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper, Cohen and Secretary Erik Hooks wrote a letter to local elected officials, imploring them to consider additional enforcement measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Stallings also noted that during a meeting with North Carolina lawmakers that included U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis and U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, Stallings learned the state initially will receive 85,000 doses of the COVID vaccine.
“The first wave of these doses will be distributed to 11 hospitals who have the capacity to store them at a temperature recommended by the manufacturer,” he said. “They in turn will distribute the vaccine to other hospitals. Each person will require two doses of the vaccine.”
The first to get the vaccine will be health care workers, the elderly and the most vulnerable populations.
“As it well should,” Stallings said. “But until the time comes to receive the vaccine, we must remain vigilant.”