Unlike their predecessors, the candidate elected Elizabeth City’s next mayor on Tuesday won’t serve a full-two term.
That’s because the city’s election is being held seven months late — a victim of delayed U.S. Census data and court fights over redistricting for state legislative and congressional districts.
Because the election is being held in May 2022 instead of October 2021, the city’s next mayor won’t have the customary two years to compile a record before the next city election in October 2023.
Given the short window they’ve been handed, The Daily Advance wanted to know what the three candidates for mayor believe they can achieve in that period of time. The newspaper also wanted to know their vision for the city’s future and how they plan to spend their abbreviated term as mayor.
The three candidates vying to become the city’s next mayor in Tuesday’s election are City Councilor Jeannie Young, former councilor Kirk Rivers and political newcomer Christina Williams.
Williams, 44, is the executive director of the Pasquotank Political Action Committee. This is her first run for elected office.
Young, 57, is the owner of several local businesses and currently represents the First Ward on City Council. She has served a total of eight years on council.
Rivers, 48, is entrepreneur and a former city councilor who served a total of 10 years.
The Daily Advance recently submitted two questions to each of the three candidates. Their answers follow.
TDA: As you know the city’s election is being held seven months late, which means if elected you will not serve a full two-year term because the next election will be in October 2023. Knowing that you will be in office for less than two years, what is your vision for the city during that time and how do you fulfill that vision in such a short time?
Rivers: “We will start on day one with an agenda of addressing safe neighborhoods, a full-time city manager, a 2030 and 2040 vision board, infrastructure improvements and growing small businesses.”
Young: “Limited time is not an excuse for limited action. I have been on all sides of the equation: government, business and as a resident. I intend to use my relationships in all three to encourage effective communication between our stakeholders. My first priority is access, ensuring the public and staff that governing is transparent.
“As mayor, I will facilitate a council plan of action that addresses the priorities as set out by our current interim city manager. I will conduct our meetings professionally. This standard will be mandatory. All council members, staff and the public will be respected and encouraged to participate.
“I will recommend an anonymous process for polling city employees and members of the public as to their expectations and ideas. The more who are vested in this the better chance of consensus. I will encourage partnership between government, business and our universities regarding moving the community successfully forward. I will maintain excellent relationships with any and all of our state representatives ensuring they are consistently aware of where we can use their assistance and they ours.”
Williams: “A year is a long enough time to do better than has been done with current leadership. Righting the ship must happen immediately to avoid our city being seized by the state. Reviewing our finances and budget has to happen right away. Some key individuals who left our city due to City Council’s inability to work cohesively want to come back under a new administration to implement plans that will grow local job opportunities and tourism dollars. I support bringing them back.
“In the short time of a year I founded the Pasquotank Political Action Committee and as a team effort, we were able to get many people to run for office who care about the future of Elizabeth City and who will work to improve the quality of life for everyone who lives here.
“Changes require a vision and Elizabeth City has been missing this vision. I see an Elizabeth City that will be the envy of northeastern North Carolina.”
TDA: In remarks to speech to City Council Monday night as the end of her second term comes to an end, Mayor Bettie Parker said the mayor is the face of the city, at the local, state and national level. Outside of presiding over City Council meetings and occasionally breaking a tie vote, what do you see as the role of mayor and how will you accomplish that goal?
Young: “The mayor is absolutely an ambassador for the community. But more importantly it is the mayor’s relationships with the stakeholders that provide the mayor a unique chance to facilitate success. Having respectful relationships means the administrative duties, like conducting meetings, will be more successful as well as the substantive work like negotiating consensus among members of council and the public.
“The mayor must be the most ardent supporter of the community and successfully and genuinely promote a future vision for the community. Having been here deeply involved with the community in government, business and as a resident, I have developed ties and relationships with so many folks here, in the region and state that will be critical to identifying and matching the needs to skillsets that can help accomplish the community’s goals and priorities.”
Williams: “As mayor, I will not have the luxury of treating this position like a part-time afterthought or a status symbol. This is a full-time job that will require dedication and understanding of various perspectives. The mayor should be a role model, an inspiration, and a source of hope while instilling confidence in leadership and demonstrating an ability to resolve problems. I have made myself available to voters every day since I started campaigning and will continue to do so during my tenure.
“I will make myself available to all groups for events I am invited to and will represent our city with dignity and professionalism. I will be a working mayor, not a mayor by title alone and not a mayor who represents only some in the community. I will answer to all constituents, not just certain groups.
“I will watchdog over things that will cause an increase in taxes or other unnecessary expenses. I will use my connections across the state with other mayors and elected officials to bring wisdom and advice to my office and seek appropriate solutions to move Elizabeth City forward. I am ready to serve everyone in Elizabeth City.”
Rivers: “My role will be in community listening to the community through town hall meetings and visiting businesses and then taking those concerns and ideas to city council.
“I will be an avid supporter of athletic events at Elizabeth City State University and Mid-Atlantic Christian University, and encourage College of The Albemarle to reestablish baseball and other athletic programs. I will be at high school games to be a big supporter and fan. Sports teams bring communities together.
“An example is when Northeastern High School football team advanced to state championship, there was community pride shown by a parade and the community traveled to Winston-Salem where people at the game heard of Elizabeth City. When ECSU buses travel to other cities they see Elizabeth City. This is free publicity and exposure. The Coast Guard Marathon brought thousands of visitors and showcase our city.
“I will always be an ambassador for Elizabeth City and will encourage all council members to do the same. We are one team, Team Elizabeth City.”