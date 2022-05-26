Regardless of how the count of provisional ballots cast in Elizabeth City’s May 17 election goes today, mayoral candidate Jeannie Young has no intention of calling for a runoff.
Young announced her decision in a statement Thursday afternoon.
“After prayerful consideration and consultation with my family & supporters, I have decided that even if the final vote tally qualifies me to call for a runoff between Kirk Rivers and myself, I will not pursue a run-off election,” Young said.
“The last thing this community needs is more division,” she continued. “I have spoken to Mayor-elect Rivers and pledged my support to him. I would encourage others to do the same as it is in all of our best interest to come together and work for progress.”
Young said those who “love this city” as she does will “understand my heart in making this decision.”
“We have a unique opportunity to show this country how a diverse community works together for hope and prosperity for all,” she said. “We are neighbors first regardless of politics and we all have an interest in good government.”
Young finished with 36.19% of the total citywide vote in the May 17 election, well behind Rivers’ 50.3%. However, because Rivers’ vote total has to equal 50-percent-plus-one for him to become the city’s next mayor, this week’s counting of provisional and absentee ballots had the potential to erode his majority enough to drop below that threshold and allow Young to call for a runoff election.
Rivers inched closer to avoiding a runoff with Young on Wednesday after 16 city absentee ballots were counted. He got eight of those ballots, while Young got four and third-place finisher Christina Williams, who collected 13.36% of the total vote, also got four. The Pasquotank County Board of Election rejected two other absentee ballots cast for the city election.
But there are still 32 provisional ballots cast in the election left to be counted. The Board of Elections could possibly count those ballots today when it meets at 9 a.m.
Rivers, whose vote total is now 1,348, needs only 9 of those provisional votes — if all 32 ballots are counted — to avoid a runoff. That figure is based on the following formula: the total number of votes cast in the election (2,712 including the 16 mail-in absentees and the 32 provisionals) divided by two (1,356).
Rivers’ magic number would be less than nine if not all the 32 city provisional ballots are ruled eligible.
The provisional ballots were scheduled to be counted Wednesday but local elections officials are waiting on a report from the NC State Board of Elections needed to verify the eligibility of some of the city provisional ballots.
The local elections board ruled 20 of the city provisional ballots were eligible Wednesday but couldn’t take action on the other 12 until it receives the information from the state.
The report elections officials are waiting on is coming from the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles, where voters can also register to vote or change their party registration, to determine if 12 of the provisional voters are eligible to vote in the city election.
Some of the 12 ballots not yet certified to be counted are from voters who showed up to vote and there was no record of their voter registration. But they could have registered to vote at a DMV office but that information is not immediately transmitted to state and local elections boards. That report is expected to arrive before the Board of Elections meeting on Friday to certify the results of the city election and party primaries held May 17.
If the 12 provisional ballots not yet certified are rejected then Rivers would need to win just 3 of the 20 city provisional ballots that were ruled valid Wednesday.
All of that became moot on Thursday, however, when Young announced that regardless of how the provisional vote count goes, she won’t seek a runoff election with Rivers.
Young said she “sincerely thanks all those who trusted” her with their vote. A local businesswoman, Young said she also looks forward to “continuing to invest in this city’s success.”
Young, who served several terms as a 1st Ward city councilor before making a bid for mayor, also said it “has been an honor to represent you in our local government.”