EDENTON — Incumbent Democratic Clerk of Superior Court Michael John McArthur lost his bid for re-election to former Chowan Sheriff Dwayne L. Goodwin on Tuesday.

In other Chowan contested races, George Lewis defeated Maxine Mason for an at-large seat on the Edenton-Chowan Board of Education; Ricky Browder defeated Tom Joyal for District 2, Seat 2 on the Board of Education; and Sherronne Battle defeated Nancy J. Heiniger for District 3, Seat 1 on the school board.