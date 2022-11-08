...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
very rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
EDENTON — Incumbent Democratic Clerk of Superior Court Michael John McArthur lost his bid for re-election to former Chowan Sheriff Dwayne L. Goodwin on Tuesday.
In other Chowan contested races, George Lewis defeated Maxine Mason for an at-large seat on the Edenton-Chowan Board of Education; Ricky Browder defeated Tom Joyal for District 2, Seat 2 on the Board of Education; and Sherronne Battle defeated Nancy J. Heiniger for District 3, Seat 1 on the school board.
In the Clerk of Court's race, Goodwin captured 2,957 votes to McArthur's 2,436 votes — a margin of 521 votes, according to unofficial results. Goodwin finished with 54.83% of the vote to McArthur's 45.17%.
Goodwin carried four of the county's six precincts. He also won one-stop early voting.
In the at-large race for school board, Lewis finished with 2,853 votes or 58.02% to Mason's 2,023 votes, or 41.14%. There were also 41 write-in votes.
In the race for District 2, Seat 2 on the board, Browder collected 1,215 votes to Joyal's 666 votes. Browder finished with 64.25% of the vote to Joyal’s 35.22%. There were also 10 write-in votes.
In the race for District 3, Seat 1, Battle garnered 733 votes to Heiniger's 545 votes. Battle had 57.13% to Heiniger's 42.48%.
Incumbent school board member Lisa Perry won re-election to another term, running unopposed in District 1, Seat 2.
Three incumbent commissioners who also ran unopposed — Bob Kirby, Ellis Lawrence and Larry McLaughlin — were elected to new terms. Also elected was Sheriff Edward “Scooter” Basnight, who ran unopposed.
John T. Layton and Matthew Floyd were also elected to terms as water and soil conservation district supervisors.
Turnout in Chowan for Tuesday's election was 55.42%.