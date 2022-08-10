...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and central, east
central, eastern, north central, south central and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Elizabeth City officials have removed the "interim" from Finance Director Alicia Steward's title.
Interim City Manager Montique McClary announced last month that Steward has been named the city’s permanent finance director. McClary announced the move in an email dated July 30 to some city employees.
“It is my pleasure to announce that the Elizabeth City City Council confirmed my appointment of Alicia Steward as finance director following a closed session held during the council meeting of July 11, 2022,” McClary wrote.
Steward, who had served as interim finance director since Aug. 18, 2021, has worked for the city in several different roles since 2011, including as assistant finance director, data processing manager and assistant customer service manager.
Prior to working with the city, Steward worked at the New Jersey law firm of McCarter and English and as a staff accountant at Palmari Fund Administration State Street Corporation.
“Alicia is a leader who values dedication, service and excellence,” McClary wrote in the email. “As an experienced accountant, she brings unique perspectives to the city, offering invaluable insight to the needs of the office, and most importantly, the needs of the residents of Elizabeth City. She is dedicated to accomplishing goals that support the mission of the city of Elizabeth City.”
McClary said that Steward has been an integral part of the city’s executive team, helping lead several successful software conversions and efforts to improve efficiencies in the utility billing software system that has saved the city money.
“It is this spirit of excellence that has prompted Steward to strengthen and elevate her leadership vision to new heights,” McClary wrote.
Steward earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Elizabeth City State University and a master’s degree in quality management from the National Graduate School in Falmouth, Mass.