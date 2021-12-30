CURRITUCK — Citing the crippling effects from inflation, Currituck Commissioner Kevin McCord is proposing to award county employees a cost-of-living adjustment as soon as possible.
McCord floated his proposal to award the COLA in the current budget year at a recent meeting, saying he would have it added to the board’s agenda for one of its two January meetings.
McCord said he briefly met with county Finance Department Director Sandra Hill to discuss his plan. McCord is still working out the details of his proposal but said the COLA would be up to 2%, which the full board would have to approve.
Currituck spokesman Randall Edwards said in an email that the county has 433 active full-time employees and that a Finance Department analysis showed that a 1% COLA would cost Currituck $255,503. A 2% COLA would cost twice that amount, roughly $511,000.
McCord said county employees have worked hard the last two years and deserve help combating rising prices. If approved, McCord hopes the COLA will go into effect soon after the board votes.
“The cost of everything has gone up and salaries have stayed the same,” McCord said. “Try going to get a gallon of milk, everything is higher. Gas is higher, milk is higher. Prices are 9% higher.’’
McCord said he asked Hill to give him potential options for finding funds in the current county budget to pay for the COLA.
“It’s not going to make the tax rate go up, or anything like that,” McCord said. “It’s not a major expense, we just have to figure it out.”
Commissioner Paul Beaumont acknowledged that rising inflation is hurting county employees financially but said awarding a COLA needs to be looked at closely.
“I take all pay raises seriously because any pay raise has a long-term impact (on the budget),” Beaumont said. “In the private sector, I have not received a COLA and I know many people that have not got a COLA.’’
Beaumont further said the entire “Currituck County employment benefits package” needs to be looked at when discussing the proposal.
Beaumont said that the county pays into the local government retirement system and it contributes 5% to an employee’s 401(k) with no required match from the employee. He noted those benefits are not common in the private sector.
“It’s just not the base pay, it impacts their fringe benefits, their retirement,” Beaumont said. “It’s not as simple as just saying, ‘Let’s give a 2½% COLA.’ I think it warrants the conversation that if people want their money today and are not concerned about the 5% toward their 401(k), then maybe we get rid of that benefit in favor of a cost-of-living (pay) increase.”
Currituck currently has 26 job openings across all departments and McCord said that shortfall has required some employees to take on additional duties. He said awarding a COLA will help retain current employees.
“When you are short in a department that means somebody has to pick up the slack,” McCord said. “We have some very good employees and they work hard. But we are asking them to do more and they are doing a good job.
“It’s a struggle to recruit people in all departments,” McCord continued. “It’s a struggle all across the country to find any employee.”
Edwards said that according to county Human Resources Director Sarah Tyson, Currituck has “not experienced any new or additional challenges in recruitment as compared to the pre-pandemic levels.”
As a sergeant with the Currituck Sheriff’s Office, McCord would benefit from a COLA. But he said he is “not proposing it because of me.”
“I have had people reach out to me that are struggling financially,” McCord said. “I am trying to stand up for the little guy. I have no issue with my pay from the county.”
McCord is seeking re-election to his at-large seat on the Board of Commissioners but said the move is not a move to get votes.
“I’m trying to take care of around 400 county employees and there are 25,000 people that can vote,” McCord said. “It’s not a political move in any way, shape or form.”