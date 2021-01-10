COROLLA — The first full week of retirement has been a good one for Judge Linda McGee.
McGee stepped down as the longest-serving Court of Appeals judge in North Carolina history on Dec. 31 after serving almost 26 years on the bench, including the last six as the court’s chief judge.
McGee, who lives in Corolla with her husband, Gary, said she won’t miss the week-long trips to Raleigh.
“I’m learning how nice it is to be able to control my day a little bit,” McGee said. “Quite frankly, it’s nice to be at home for a solid week.”
McGee, 71, decided almost two years ago that she would not seek re-election when her term expired in 2020. The decision was an easy one because if McGee had sought re-election and won she would only have been able to serve another nine months before reaching the state’s mandatory retirement age for judges, which is 72.
McGee was first appointed to the Court of Appeals in 1995 by then-Gov. Jim Hunt and the Democrat won an eight-year term on the court in 1996. McGee was re-elected in 2004 and again in 2012, winning 61 percent of the vote in her final statewide campaign.
“I wanted to make sure that whoever was interested in the position that they would be able to step forward and put their name in for consideration for the position,” McGee said of her early retirement announcement. “I also wanted to spend my last year as Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals focusing on the court and not focusing on a re-election.”
Judge Donna Stroud, a former Wake County district judge who’s served on the appeals court since 2007, was appointed to succeed McGee as chief judge of the 15-member panel by outgoing Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley on Dec. 30.
McGee said she is going to stay active in the legal community and with her church.
“I have been lucky to be involved with several Bar Association groups and I will continue to volunteer and be involved with those groups,” McGee said. “I’ve already set up a couple of speaking opportunities and I also want to be more involved in my local church.”
Almost 100 people work in the Court of Appeals building in Raleigh, including judges, attorneys and staff, and McGee said she will miss working with people she described as “professional, talented and dedicated.”
“They understood the importance of their role and they carried it out well,” McGee said. “I’m most proud of having that opportunity to work with those people. We had a talented staff and to a person they are dedicated in carrying out their roles well.”
McGee said during her tenure on the bench that every new appeal case presented to the court was “exciting.”
“I was always interested and excited to see what the issue was, work on it and write a fair decision,” McGee said.
The COVID-19 pandemic greatly affected how the appeals court operated during McGee’s final year as Chief Judge. Most work of the court was done remotely and McGee said the court adapted well in conducting court business and moving cases along.
“Certainly, it was more challenging to us all, and we all learned more about technology,” McGee said. “It was difficult to work remotely but fortunately we had an excellent IT department and we were able to have oral arguments online.’’
Just prior to leaving the bench, McGee was presented the Order of the Long Leaf Pine for her long service to the state. Presented by the governor, the Order of the Long Leaf Pine is the top civilian honor in North Carolina.
McGee, and fellow Appeals Court Judge Wanda Bryant, who also retired, were presented the award by Attorney General Josh Stein at their “socially-distanced” retirement ceremony last month in Raleigh.
“I was pleased, and surprised,” McGee said. “The attorney general came in and presented the awards on behalf of the governor.”