A longtime police veteran who now serves as deputy police chief at N.C. Central University has been named Elizabeth City State University's next police chief.
Tommy McMasters, who also serves as police operations captain at the Durham-based historically Black university, will take over as ECSU police chief on Feb. 15, a press release from ECSU states.
McMasters succeeds John Manley, who retired in October after 41 years in law enforcement.
“We are fortunate that Chief McMasters is joining the ECSU Viking family," ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon said in the release. "He brings decades of experience to the role, along with strong bonds with officers and law enforcement agencies in Elizabeth City and the surrounding counties."
Dixon said McMasters' "knowledge and relationships" with other law enforcement agencies in the area not only will forge stronger ties with those agencies but also "help ensure the safety and security of students, faculty, staff, and visitors on our campus."
According to ECSU, McMasters has 22 years of law enforcement experience, serving as a police chief, deputy chief, patrol commander, special investigator, director of officer training and police officer. He also served in the U.S. Marines Corps for six years.
At NCCU, McMasters supervises five lieutenants and about 30 police and security officers. Before taking the job at NCCU, McMasters was police chief for the town of Hamlet.
He previously has served as patrol commander at Fayetteville State University, another HBCU, and for three years as director of Law Enforcement Training Programs, he oversaw advanced law enforcement training for police departments and sheriff's offices for seven counties.
McMasters said he's excited about the opportunity to lead the ECSU Police Department and work with other law enforcement agencies in the region.
"As officers, we have the unique opportunity to change lives for the better while doing our job," he said in the release. "We mitigate nefarious activity on campus and vicinity while proactively teaching others about the law. I look forward to joining Chancellor Dixon and her team as we promote economic, social, and environmental progress for the people of northeastern North Carolina, the state, and the nation.”
McMasters holds a master's degree in criminal justice administration from Grand Canyon University. He also is certified to train other instructors in active shooter situations, telecommunications and drug testing.
ECSU's release did not state what McMasters' annual salary will be at ECSU.