...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Between a half to one foot of inundation above ground
level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Pasquotank, Camden, Western
Currituck, Chowan and Perquimans Counties along the Albemarle
Sound and adjacent rivers. In Virginia, Virginia Beach along
North Landing River and Back Bay in southern Virginia Beach.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable
locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low
threat of property damage. Expect a half to up to one foot of
water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some
roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and
lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be
closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of
unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone
property.
Tommy McMasters has resigned as Elizabeth City State University’s campus police chief to take the police chief's job at a UNC System school he says is much closer to home.
McMasters said Tuesday that he submitted his letter of resignation to ECSU officials after being named campus police chief of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. His final day as the Vikings’ top law enforcement officer is Wednesday, July 5.