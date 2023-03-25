A U.S. Marshal's Service sign is seen posted at the entrance to McPherson's Mobile Park, Friday evening. The U.S. Marshal's Service seized control of the property Thursday as part of a federal forfeiture of the owner's assets. Residents still remaining in the park have been given 30 days to vacate the property.
A handful of residents remaining at McPherson's Mobile Home Park on Northside Road are looking for new places to live after U.S. Marshals seized control of the property Thursday as part of a federal forfeiture of the owner's assets.
The weekly report Friday from Pasquotank County Manager Sparty Hammett noted the park property was seized by U.S. Marshals Thursday. The report indicated remaining tenants would be given 30 days to vacate.
One of the few remaining residents of the mobile home park told The Daily Advance Friday afternoon that they had been told they had to leave their homes by April 23.
The resident added that they had not been given much other information about the situation and added that residents were still trying to find out more about what is going on.
The resident also said their family had some tentative leads on somewhere to go but no firm plans at this time.
The mobile home park is owned by Dominion Holdings LLC, and Dominion Holdings executive Daryl Bank, a Florida resident who was convicted of federal fraud charges in September 2021 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.
Federal officials said in a press release at the time of Bank's sentencing that he had defrauded more than 300 mostly elderly clients of more than $25 million.
Bank was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison and ordered to forfeit millions of dollars in cash and other assets, including the mobile home park property located at 1140 Northside Road.
According to Hammett's report, the McPherson's Mobile Home Park property will be "minimally maintained" until Bank "exhausts all appeals."
"In the event the defendant is successful in his appeal, the property will be returned to him," Hammett said. "If the conviction is upheld, the federal government will list the property and it will be sold."
A check of online Pasquotank tax records indicates the 21.24-acre property has a total tax value of $645,700.
According to Hammett's report, McPherson Mobile Home Park's owner owes the county roughly $120,000 in back taxes on the property.
"The federal government placed a lien on the property in 2017, which has complicated tax collection efforts," Hammett said in the report.
County Attorney Mike Cox said Friday county officials have been advised that Pasquotank will be paid what it's owed in back taxes if the property is sold.
Cox said he didn't know how many residents still live in the mobile home park but he estimated it was less than a handful.
"Not many people live out there," he said.
Cox also didn't know how many mobile homes are still in the park. A reporter who visited the site on Friday estimated as many as 50 mobile homes remain in the park.