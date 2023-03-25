A handful of residents remaining at McPherson's Mobile Home Park on Northside Road are looking for new places to live after U.S. Marshals seized control of the property Thursday as part of a federal forfeiture of the owner's assets.

The weekly report Friday from Pasquotank County Manager Sparty Hammett noted the park property was seized by U.S. Marshals Thursday. The report indicated remaining tenants would be given 30 days to vacate.