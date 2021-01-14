Pasquotank County Commissioner Frankie Meads died Wednesday, Board of Commissioners Chairman Lloyd Griffin confirmed Thursday morning.
“A tremendous and sad loss,” Griffin said.
Meads made history in 2012 when he became only the second member of the Republican Party since Reconstruction to win a commission seat in then-heavily Democratic Pasquotank County. Meads was re-elected in 2016 and 2020, running unopposed both times.
“Frankie had a lot of passion for the things he believed in,” Griffin said.
Commissioner Sean Lavin described Meads as a dedicated public servant and a good friend.
“Frankie was consistent and passionate in what he believed in,” Lavin said. “Frankie’s decisions were usually rooted in the guiding principles of efficient government, small government and low taxes.”