Pasquotank County Commissioner Frankie Meads died Wednesday, Board of Commissioners Chairman Lloyd Griffin confirmed Thursday morning.
“A tremendous and sad loss,” Griffin said.
Meads made history in 2012 when he became only the second member of the Republican Party since Reconstruction to win a commission seat in then-heavily Democratic Pasquotank County. Meads was re-elected in 2016 and 2020, running unopposed both times.
“Frankie had a lot of passion for the things he believed in,” Griffin said.
Commissioner Sean Lavin described Meads as a dedicated public servant and a good friend.
“Frankie was consistent and passionate in what he believed in,” Lavin said. “Frankie’s decisions were usually rooted in the guiding principles of efficient government, small government and low taxes.”
Pasquotank County also released a statement on Meads' death.
"Commissioner Meads was a staunch advocate of reducing the debt for Pasquotank County, even donating $1,000 toward the effort," the county said in a statement. "Just last month, he donated three months’ pay to help a young woman battling cancer."
Meads served on numerous county boards during his eight years as a commissioner, including the county's Emergency Medical Services Board, the Solid Waste/Landfill Committee, the Animal Control Board, the Albemarle Resource Conservation & Development Council, and the SPCA Board.
Flags at all county facilities will be flown at half-staff in Meads' honor, the county said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Meads family," the statement reads.