After nine years of operating Meads Pool under a lease agreement with Pasquotank County, the nonprofit Alton E. Meads Recreation Center will not be opening the pool this year.
Carl Ralph explained that the Alton E. Meads Recreation Center had concluded that it was not feasible to continue operating the pool under the existing lease agreement with the county, which began in 2011.
The Meads family, who built and originally operated the pool, donated it to Pasquotank County in 2001. In 2009 and 2010, the county implemented a number of budget cuts that included closing the pool.
Concerned community members including Ralph and some members of the Meads family came together and agreed to operate the pool under what was initially a five-year lease.
The center's lease in recent years has been on a year-to-year basis and the pool did not open last summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ralph said the existing lease requires the operator to cover all of the pool's maintenance and operational costs and the center determined it was not feasible to continue on that basis this year.
In years past the Boys & Girls Club of Elizabeth City has made frequent trips to the pool during the summer. That didn't happen last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This summer the club will be taking a number of field trips, including a zoo in Virginia, this week and trips to the Outer Banks, Camp Cale and the new movie theater in Elizabeth City, according to Hashira Rodriguez, unit director for the club.