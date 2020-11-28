This year’s community Thanksgiving meal in Elizabeth City served fewer than half as many people as last year’s meal.
Even so, a key organizer said the event still managed to complete its mission: feed a lot of people a hearty Thanksgiving dinner.
Sean Boyce, a member of Victory Praise and Worship Center, said the 30th annual Volanda Watts Thanksgiving Dinner served 420 dinners. That’s fewer than the 1,200 meals served last year.
Boyce said several factors may have affected turnout for this year’s meal, which was named in honor of one of its co-founders, Volanda Watts, who died earlier this year.
“I think because of COVID, expected rain, and the change in location, we didn’t get the numbers that we were anticipating or hoping for,” Boyce said. “But despite that, we were blessed that everything went well and very smoothly.”
This year’s meal was spearheaded by Victory Praise and Worship and was staged at the Police Athletic League gym at the former Elizabeth City Middle School. Many of the meals were delivered but others were picked up by people who drove or walked to the site.
In the past, the meal was spearheaded by Amen Ministries, founded by Watts and her husband, Eugene, and held in the fellowship hall at Holy Trinity Community Church.
COVID restrictions would have prevented a large sit-down meal like Amen Ministries organized in the past. And after his wife’s death in May age 57, Eugene Watts began seeking another group to take over coordination of the Thanksgiving meal.
Daniel Spence, pastor of Victory Praise and Worship Center, and other leaders of his church agreed to assume the primary leadership of the effort.
Boyce said he wanted to thank the restaurants that cooked the food for the meal: Montero’s, Island Breeze, The Kitchen, Homestyle Bakery & Cafe, The Grill, and City Grille.
“We would also like to thank all the churches and individuals who donated resources and all the wonderful volunteers who donated their time to help make this event a success,” Boyce said. “I’m already ready to make next year even bigger and better.”
Nearly two dozen volunteers helped Thursday and others were involved in the planning and preparation ahead of the event.
Dave and Rita Cornelius have been volunteers with the community Thanksgiving meal for years and said there is nothing they would rather do on Thanksgiving Day than help feed people in need.
Numerous volunteers mentioned Thursday how much Volanda Watts was missed. Several were overheard remarking that it felt “strange” not having her working alongside them.
But they also agreed it was important for the work to continue and they are grateful for new leadership that is keeping the tradition alive.
Although the Thanksgiving meal was a high-profile part of the work of Amen Ministries, the nonprofit also works to provide food, utility assistance and other help to people in need throughout the year.