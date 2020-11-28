Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG LATE THIS EVENING... OBSERVATIONS AND AREA WEB CAMS CONFIRM PATCHY DENSE FOG HAS DEVELOPED OVER PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN VIRGINIA AND NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA. VISIBILITY MAY DROP TO UNDER ONE HALF MILE AT TIMES. TRAVELERS SHOULD BE ALERT FOR RAPIDLY CHANGING CONDITIONS. USE CAUTION, ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION, AND USE LOW- BEAM HEADLIGHTS ONLY.