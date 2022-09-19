Trash and recyclable collection in the city is being delayed because of mechanical issues with several garbage trucks.
Public Utilities Director Dwan Bell told City Council in a memo Friday that three trash trucks were out of operation. Repairs to one of the trucks is expected to cost around $50,000.
“Our sanitation department is again facing mechanical issues leading to delays in trash collection,” Bell said in the memo. “Currently, several trash trucks are down, leaving us with only two trucks to pick up trash and recycling for the entire city.”
Public utilities is operating the two trash trucks in two shifts. The first shift is operating on the usual assigned routes with a second shift completing routes that were not picked up by the first shift.
“All trash and recycling will be picked up on its regularly scheduled day,” Bell said in the memo. “However, some routes may be picked up later in the day than normal.”
One of the three trucks was in the city’s maintenance shop on Friday afternoon, Bell said. One trash truck is undergoing welding work to have the bed of the compactor re-fabricated.
“Due to the age of the truck, it has dry-rotted through and the compactor arm is getting hung up on the frame of the bed,” Bell said. “We’re hoping to have that truck back to us by the beginning of (this) week.”
A second truck was taken to Sawyer’s Garage for an apparent electrical issue that Bell said needs “further investigation.”
A third trash truck was taken to Mid-Atlantic Waste Systems in Chesapeake, Virginia, two weeks ago after it was discovered that a rat had chewed through the wiring of the truck.
“The estimated cost from Mid-Atlantic to repair the wiring is around $50,000,” Bell said.
Both city leaf trucks also were out of service last week because of mechanical issues but Bell said that one of the vehicles was expected to be back in service Friday. He said trash delays are being posted on the city’s website and Facebook page.
Bell could not be reached for comment on Monday for additional updates.