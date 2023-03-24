...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt
becoming northeast 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...From noon today to 2 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Attorneys for The Daily Advance and numerous other media outlets have petitioned the N.C. Supreme Court to review lower court rulings denying release of law enforcement camera recordings in Andrew Brown Jr.’s shooting death in Elizabeth City nearly two years ago.
Last month the N.C. Court of Appeals upheld Chief Resident Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett’s rejection of the petition by news media outlets seeking release of Pasquotank Sheriff’s deputies’ bodycamera and dash camera footage in Brown’s shooting death.
Brown, who was unarmed, was shot and killed outside his home in Elizabeth City on April 21, 2021 by three Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies executing search and arrest warrants. Brown, who had a history of prior drug arrests, was suspected of dealing illegal drugs.
Andrew Womble, the district attorney at the time, declined to prosecute the three deputies in May 2021, saying Brown’s actions — he had attempted to drive his car away as deputies surrounded it — had forced deputies to use deadly force to protect their lives and the lives of others. Womble disclosed portions of the deputies’ bodycamera and dash footage at a press conference where he announced his decision but he did not release it.
After Brown’s death, a coalition of news organizations that included The Daily Advance petitioned for release of the law enforcement camera recordings of the shooting incident.
Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Foster denied the media companies’ request for release of the video in May 2021, saying release wasn’t appropriate at that time.
In October 2021, a second Superior Court judge — Tillett — ruled against a second media petition seeking the videos’ release, stating the companies had failed to “file an action” to get the footage released as required under state law.
The N.C. Court of Appeals upheld Tillett’s ruling, finding that forms the companies used to seek the footage’s release were “insufficient.”
In his filing for a review by the state Supreme Court, Mike Tadych, an attorney for the media companies, claims the Brown law enforcement video case “involves legal principles of major significance to the jurisprudence of this State and raises issues of significant public interest.”
Those principles and issues, according to Tadych’s petition, include the Supreme Court’s authority over lower courts and the Administrative Office of the Courts; a “longstanding rule” of the Supreme Court that it’s not appropriate for an appeal to be made from one Superior Court to another; and the principle that exceptions to the state’s Public Records Law must be construed narrowly.
Brown’s killing by deputies as he drove his car across the yard at his house sparked massive protests for months in Elizabeth City. In June 2022, Brown’s family settled its federal lawsuit against Pasquotank’s sheriff and the three deputies who shot Brown for $3 million.