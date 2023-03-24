Mike Tadych headshot

Mike Tadych

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance/

Attorneys for The Daily Advance and numerous other media outlets have petitioned the N.C. Supreme Court to review lower court rulings denying release of law enforcement camera recordings in Andrew Brown Jr.’s shooting death in Elizabeth City nearly two years ago.

Last month the N.C. Court of Appeals upheld Chief Resident Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett’s rejection of the petition by news media outlets seeking release of Pasquotank Sheriff’s deputies’ bodycamera and dash camera footage in Brown’s shooting death.