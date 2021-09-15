CURRITUCK — A coalition of more than 20 media companies, including The Daily Advance, is waiting to hear if a court will release the law enforcement video footage of Andrew Brown Jr.’s shooting death by three Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies in April following a court session earlier this week.
A hearing on the companies’ amended petition to release the footage was heard by Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett on Monday in Currituck County.
After the hearing, Tillett announced he would render a decision shortly.
But Mike Tadych, an attorney with Stevens, Martin, Vaughan & Tadych who is representing the media coalition, said after the hearing that it could be at least several days before Tillett makes a ruling.
Tadych noted that Tillett told the court reporter that he would need portions of the hearing transcripts for his ruling and that he would let the court reporter know what he needed.
“I would hope in the next week or so,” Tadych said when asked how long before Tillett releases his verdict.
Superior Court Judge Jeff Foster, denied the coalition’s initial petition for the videos’ release a week after Brown’s death, ruling the release “wasn’t appropriate at this time” because he said it could jeopardize the State Bureau of Investigation’s probe then underway of Brown’s fatal shooting by the three deputies. Foster also said releasing the deputies’ body and dash camera footage could hamper any potential defendants’ right to a fair trial.
The media coalition is seeking all video recordings beginning at 8 a.m. on April 21, including the shooting of Brown and its aftermath and protests at the scene and later that evening. The group is also seeking the video of static cameras in the area operated by the Elizabeth City Police Department.
District Attorney Andrew Womble said in June his office “will not take a position regarding the release” of the video since the SBI criminal investigation was complete. But during Monday’s hearing he said he now opposes the release since Brown’s family has filed a $30 million federal wrongful death suit, naming Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten, the three deputies, the Dare County sheriff and other involved in Brown’s fatal shooting
“We know of at least one civil action filed,” Womble told Tillett.
Tillett and Womble also raised questions whether all of the law enforcement officers whose images or voices appear in the recordings had been served.
Tadych responded that “we don’t know who is in the images” because he has not seen the images.
“If I understand correctly, what Judge Tillett was saying was that filing a petition and defending a petition on behalf of the media, we did not file what is known as a summons, which is a document issued by the clerk giving official notice to the parties involved that day have been sued for a particular thing,” Tadych said. “I think the district attorney’s position was that we should have summons issued and served.”
Tadych told the court that in other petitions where he has requested hours of recordings that law enforcement took it upon themselves to identify those who needed to be notified of a hearing.
“I don’t think anyone has addressed part of the statue that law enforcement agencies give notice to those that are in the videos,” Tadych said. “There have been times when we have had other officer involved shootings and the investigation isn’t even complete and we have got a release. Asking for public records, we often don’t know what is in them so we really don’t understand the difficulty and resistance in getting them.’’