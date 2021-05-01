Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER UNTIL NOON TODAY FOR NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA... While northwest winds are expected to diminish today, relative humidity values are expected to fall to around 30 percent by late this morning across northeast North Carolina. This will lead to an increased fire danger during the middle to latter part of the morning before winds relax significantly by afternoon. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.