Milton Henry Sawyer Jr.’s cause of death was asphyxia caused by traumatic neck injuries, a forensic pathologist told jurors in Angel Marie Sawyer’s first-degree murder trial on Wednesday.
Day two of Sawyer’s trial featured testimony from Dr. Karen Kelly, a state medical examiner at East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine.
“The neck injuries were fatal,” Kelly told the court.
Kelly conducted the autopsy on Milton Sawyer’s body on Aug. 3, one day after he was found dead in his Elizabeth City home on Aug. 2, 2018.
Sawyer’s wife, Angel Marie Sawyer, and a man prosecutors say was her lover, Isaac Dustin Melcher, were each arrested Aug. 21, 2018, and charged with 1st degree murder in Milton’s Sawyer’s death. Sawyer is the first of the two defendants to stand trial.
Another factor contributing to Milton Sawyer’s death was he was forced to lie down on his stomach with his hands taped behind his back, Kelly testified. In that position, Sawyer would not have been able to inhale fully to fill his lungs with air.
The doctor said she found hemorrhaging in the tissue of Sawyer’s neck, and significant damage to his thyroid cartilage. Sawyer’s eyes also were bloodshot, a sign of livor mortis, Kelly said. She did not say how the damage to Sawyer’s neck was caused.
Kelly found additional signs of blunt force trauma to Sawyer’s head, plus hemorrhaging in the muscles of his neck. He had two lacerations on his forehead caused by the trauma, she said, and additional bruises and scrapes on his legs.
According to the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Department investigation, the original plot to kill Milton Sawyer involved a mixture of opioid-based prescription pain pills and liquor.
The prosecution, led by Assistant District Attorney Kim Pellini, presented a copy of the videotaped final interview between investigators and Angel Sawyer before her arrest. The video is about an hour long and includes Pasquotank Investigator Aaron Wallio and Special Agent Steven Norman, of the State Bureau of Investigation, interviewing Angel Sawyer on Aug. 21.
In the video, the investigators are heard telling Angel Sawyer that they’ve already arrested Melcher, who at the time, they tell her, was downstairs in handcuffs. Melcher apparently had already been cooperating with investigators.
“Right now, he is trying to throw you under the bus,” Norman is heard saying on the video.
The investigators tell Sawyer that according to Melcher the original plan to murder Milton was to add a mixture of crushed Vicodin pain pills into his glass of vodka.
“Isaac told us all about,” Norman tells Angel Sawyer in the video.
In the video, Sawyer denies any involvement with plans to kill her husband.
“I made it clear I wanted nothing to do with any plans to harm Milton,” she tells the investigators.
At the time of his death, on Aug. 2, 2018, Milton Sawyer was owner of the Treasure Hunter antiques store on N. Road Street. Investigators initially treated his death as a possible home invasion, based on information they were told by his wife in the opening hours of the case.
Melcher appeared on investigators’ radar early in their investigation. That’s because on the day of Milton Sawyer’s death, his family had told them that the couple were having an affair. At the time, Melcher was working as a physical therapist and the two met when Angel Sawyer began seeing him after suffering injuries in a car accident.
In the video presented Wednesday, Sawyer is heard admitting to having the affair but says repeatedly she ended it after realizing she loved her husband.
According to the prosecution’s account, Milton Sawyer’s death unfolded in the early hours of Aug. 2, 2018. He and Angel Sawyer were alone in their house on Darian Drive and in bed watching TV. Angel Sawyer got out of bed to go get a snack in the kitchen, but when she opened the bedroom door there was a masked man standing in the doorway. Sawyer told police she did not get a good description of the man because the only light in the room was from the television, but she tells police she and Milton were beaten and tied up.
Testimony in Angel Sawyer’s first-degree murder trial continues today.