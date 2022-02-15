Albemarle Pregnancy Resource Center and Clinic Executive Director Dee Spruce (right) gives a tour of the clinic’s new mobile medical unit, “Millie,” to Pasquotank Commissioner Jonathan Meads on Tuesday. The mobile clinic offering a range of free pregnancy services is named for the grandmothers — both named Mildred — of a woman and her husband who were major donors to APRCC’s efforts to secure the unit.
Millie is the name given to the Albemarle Pregnancy Resource Center and Clinic’s new mobile medical unit that offers a variety of free pregnancy services.
The center showed off the new mobile medical unit to several dozen people during an open house at its Elizabeth City office at 905 Halstead Boulevard on Tuesday.
Albemarle Pregnancy Resource Center and Clinic began fundraising for the $$220,000 needed for the vehicle in 2019. APRCC received hundreds of donations from individuals and organizations, both large and small, for the mobile unit.
But clinic Executive Director Dee Spruce said the naming rights for the unit were given to a major donor.
“She and her husband both have grandmothers named Mildred,” Spruce said. “When she said Mildred, I got a little nervous. But she said, ‘We want Millie.’ We thought, Hallelujah. We have done #MeetMillie all the way. You will see that everywhere on our social media.”
The unit was built by Colorado-based Save the Storks and it offers free pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, and other resources to pregnant women including education and counseling sessions.
“They built her for us from the chassis up,” Spruce said. “It is equipped to provide the same services on the road anywhere we are at that we provide at our brick-and-mortar location. All of our services are free and we are privately funded.”
The clinic’s staff of medical professionals will also staff the bus. Dr. Paul Schuellein of Sentara Healthcare is the clinic’s medical director.