Meeting a need during a pandemic

Joshua Swain (left), a member of New Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, at Third and Walnut streets in Elizabeth City, helps Crystal Walker carry food items to her car during a food giveaway at the church, Thursday. New Calvary plans to distribute free food to anyone needing it every Monday and Thursday at 11 a.m. for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance