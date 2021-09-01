City Council’s special meeting scheduled for Wednesday evening to discuss a personnel matter was canceled because not enough councilors were scheduled to show up.
Mayor Bettie Parker said the meeting was canceled earlier on Wednesday because there would not have been a quorum.
Five councilors informed City Clerk April Onley that they could not attend the meeting while a sixth could not be reached.
Fourth Ward Councilor Johnnie Walton and Third Ward Councilor Kem Spence called for the meeting Monday but declined to say if it was being held to discuss the status of City Manager Montre Freeman, who is currently on administrative leave pending an investigation.
Both Walton and Spence indicated to Onley that they would attend the meeting.
But councilors Gabriel Adkins, Billy Caudle, Darius Horton, Chris Ruffieux and Jeannie Young all indicated to Onley that they would not be present. Councilman Michael Brooks could not be contacted by Onley.
City Council’s regular meeting on Aug. 9, which included a scheduled closed session to discuss personnel, was also canceled because of a lack of a quorum. A special meeting on June 23 also lacked a quorum.
Parker said it is frustrating to have to cancel a meeting because of a “lack of attendance by elected officials.” Parker did say that Adkins informed her shortly after the meeting was called that he had a scheduling conflict.
“I’m so sorry that the public has to be put through this cancellation,” Parker said.
Attendance records for the past two years show that Parker has attended every City Council regular meeting, every work session and every special meeting. She said her perfect attendance record stretches back to when she was first elected mayor in 2017.
“I am passionate about serving the people and doing the business that affects us all,” Parker said. “I do not expect others to have the same level of passion that I have. But to have two people serving each ward in the city it seems to me that at least one can be present at any one meeting.”
Parker said all councilors but Brooks were hand-delivered the Wednesday meeting announcement by a city police officer on Monday. Onley also emailed the announcement to councilors on Monday.
Because the Aug. 9 meeting was canceled because of a lack of a quorum, Parker asked Onley to call and email City Council again to see if they would be in attendance.
Other than Adkins, Parker said none of the other City Council members who indicated they would not be at the meeting had contacted her as of Wednesday afternoon.
Walton said he was somewhat surprised that the meeting was canceled, noting that people have plans this time of year.
“It would have been nice if we could have met,” he said.
Walton said he has asked Onley to poll city councilors to determine a possible time to reschedule the meeting. City Council’s next scheduled meeting is not until Monday, Sept. 13.
“We will see how that comes out,” Walton said.
Young said she couldn’t attend because of a business meeting regarding the planned opening of her and her husband’s downtown restaurant that could not be re-scheduled.
Messages left for Horton, Caudle, Ruffieux and Brooks early Wednesday evening were not returned.
City Council apparently placed Freeman on leave following a two-hour closed session its Aug. 23 meeting.
After the closed session, councilors unanimously voted to appoint city Public Safety Director Eddie Buffaloe as interim city manager.