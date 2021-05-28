A group of citizens who have been protesting since Andrew Brown Jr. was killed by deputies of the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office April 21 say they rejected a meeting with Sheriff Tommy Wooten after the sheriff said only 30 could attend and the meeting would not be open to media.
Citizens asked for the meeting this week and Wooten replied that he would meet with them Friday afternoon under a number of conditions.
Those conditions included no more than 30 people in attendance, vetting by deputies of all attendees, no disruptions would be allowed, and no media.
Kirk Rivers, who’s been leading protests of Brown’s death, said in an interview following a brief press conference Friday that the 30-person limit was “an attempt to divide us” since 100 people or more have been regularly involved in daily protests. He said it’s not fair to citizens to ask them to pick who can attend.
“There are no big ‘I’s and no little ‘you’s in this movement,” Rivers said.
Keith Rivers, Kirk Rivers’ brother and president of the Pasquotank NAACP, said at a press conference near the Pasquotank County Public Safety Building Friday that Wooten’s demands for the meeting would further erode public trust in his commitment to transparency.
“We believe in a process that is transparent and equitable,” Keith Rivers said.
Kirk Rivers said citizens volunteered to submit 10 questions ahead of time so the sheriff would know what questions were coming and have an opportunity to prepare thoughtful answers.
“We’re not ambushing anybody,” he said, referring to the plan to submit questions in advance.
But Rivers said limiting participation to 30 citizens and banning media — who could make sure the answers were made available to the general public — is contrary to the transparency and accountability the protesters have been calling for.
Rivers said protesters will continue marching until they believe there is transparency and accountability from the sheriff’s office, Pasquotank County, and the District Attorney’s office about Brown’s shooting death.
According to an email to Kirk Rivers, Wooten laid out the following “guidelines” for the meeting:
“Per our previous text I’m more than happy to accommodate the community’s request to meet and answer 10 questions about the incident surrounding the death of Andrew Brown, Jr.,” Wooten said. “I would like to lay out some guidelines in a list below to make this better for the community, the Sheriff’s Office, and to protect the integrity of having a genuine conversation with Pasquotank County/Elizabeth City citizens.”
Rivers said it was unreasonable for Wooten to ask protesters to agree to stop marching before they had heard the sheriff’s response to their questions.
Rivers was referring to a paragraph in Wooten’s message that stated: “I’ve heard through the police department that you may have stated, ‘if we would have this meeting, you would give us the streets back’. I‘m respectfully asking that as a part of this agreement you will cease protesting after this meeting; so that you and I can begin to rebuild this community. It’s my intention to ensure that the community has the utmost trust and respect of myself and this office.”
Asked about the email Friday, Wooten said he did not intend the paragraph to to be understood as a requirement for the meeting but instead as a request. Wooten also said the guidelines he listed were not intended as demands.
“It was a negotiation,” Wooten said.
Wooten defended his request that no media attend the meeting and that it not be recorded or live-streamed.
“That is to protect the integrity of the interaction between me and the community,” Wooten said. “It needs to be me and the community. I wanted it to be a genuine conversation. It doesn’t need to be blasted across the media.”
Wooten said limiting attendance to 30 people was for everyone’s safety and was also based on what seemed like an average number of people who had been participating in the daily protests.