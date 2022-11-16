The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission office in Hertford and via Zoom today at 6 p.m.

The Currituck Board of Education will hold a closed session at JP Knapp Early College for a personnel discussion today at 3 p.m. The board will hold a work session at 4 p.m. and then a regular board meeting at the Historic Courthouse at 6:30 p.m.