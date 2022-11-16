...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers and Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission office in Hertford and via Zoom today at 6 p.m.
The Currituck Board of Education will hold a closed session at JP Knapp Early College for a personnel discussion today at 3 p.m. The board will hold a work session at 4 p.m. and then a regular board meeting at the Historic Courthouse at 6:30 p.m.
The Camden County Board of Education will hold a work session in the Camden County High School media center Tuesday at 7 p.m. to discuss the new high school project. A closed session will immediately follow the open session.
The Currituck Tourism Advisory Board will meet in the conference room of the Historic Currituck Courthouse Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 5 p.m.