College of The Albemarle’s Board of Trustees’ Building and Grounds Committee will meet in Room 100 of Building A at COA-Elizabeth City, Tuesday at 4 p.m. The full board will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Room 208 of Building AE.

The Camden Board of Commissioners will hold its annual board retreat at Taylor’s Oak Restaurant, at 101 Taylor’s Lane, Camden, Wednesday at 9 a.m. The board will receive updates on ongoing and potential future projects.