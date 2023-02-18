...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Meetings: Camden commissioners to hold retreat Wednesday
College of The Albemarle’s Board of Trustees’ Building and Grounds Committee will meet in Room 100 of Building A at COA-Elizabeth City, Tuesday at 4 p.m. The full board will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Room 208 of Building AE.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will hold its annual board retreat at Taylor’s Oak Restaurant, at 101 Taylor’s Lane, Camden, Wednesday at 9 a.m. The board will receive updates on ongoing and potential future projects.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will hold a board retreat at The Pines of Elizabeth City at 1525 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, on Friday, starting at 8:30 a.m. The board’s meeting scheduled for Monday has been canceled.
The Camden County Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School on Tuesday, March 7, starting with a closed session at 6 p.m. The open session follows at 7:30 p.m.