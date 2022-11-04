The Pasquotank Department of Social Services Board will meet in the conference room at the Pasquotank DSS agency in Elizabeth City Monday at 9 a.m.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the boardroom of the Camden Public Library Monday at 6:30 p.m. for a closed session. The board will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors. Livestream the meeting at www.camdencountync.gov.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will meet in Courtroom C of the courthouse Monday at 6 p.m. The board’s Finance Committee will meet at 4 p.m.
The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency, N.C. Rural Center, and the N.C. Councils of Governments will host the Albemarle Regional Resilience Portfolio Project workshop at the Albemarle Commission Office in Hertford, Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees Finance Committee will meet in Room 100 in Building A on the Elizabeth City campus Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 8 a.m. The Policy, Planning and Student Success Committee will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 4 p.m. The Buildings and Grounds Committee will meet Thursday, Nov. 17, at 9 a.m.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission office in Hertford and via Zoom Thursday, Nov. 17, at 6 p.m.
The Currituck Tourism Advisory Board will meet in the conference room of the Historic Currituck Courthouse Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 5 p.m.