The Pasquotank Department of Social Services Board will meet in the conference room at the Pasquotank DSS agency in Elizabeth City Monday at 9 a.m. 

The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the boardroom of the Camden Public Library Monday at 6:30 p.m. for a closed session. The board will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors. Livestream the meeting at www.camdencountync.gov.