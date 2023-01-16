College of The Albemarle’s Board of Trustees’ Finance Committee will meet today at 9 a.m. The Policy, Planning and Student Success Committee will meet Wednesday at 4 p.m. The Buildings and Grounds Committee will meet Thursday at 9 a.m. All meetings will be in the president’s boardroom in Building A.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners’ Finance Committee will meet in the Public Safety Building’s Training Room today at 4 p.m. The board’s Appointments Committee will meet afterward. The board’s regular meeting will be in Courtroom C of the courthouse at 6 p.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold committee meetings in the district administrative offices today at 5 p.m.
The Northeastern Workforce Development Board of Directors will meet in the Albemarle Commission office at 512 South Church St., Hertford, today at 6 p.m. Contact: Niaisha Stokley at 252-404-7083.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office at 512 South Church St., Hertford, Thursday at 6 p.m. Contact: Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.
The Currituck Board of Education will meet in closed session Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at J.P. Knapp Early College. The board’s work session will follow at 4 p.m. and regular meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Historic Currituck County Courthouse.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools will meet in the cafeteria at H.L. Trigg Community School Monday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m.