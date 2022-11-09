...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Meetings: COA Board of Trustees to hold committee meetings next week
The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency, N.C. Rural Center, and the N.C. Councils of Governments will host the Albemarle Regional Resilience Portfolio Project workshop at the Albemarle Commission Office in Hertford today from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees Finance Committee will meet in Room 100 in Building A on the Elizabeth City campus Tuesday at 8 a.m. The Policy, Planning and Student Success Committee will meet on Wednesday at 4 p.m. The Buildings and Grounds Committee will meet Thursday, Nov. 17, at 9 a.m.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission office in Hertford and via Zoom Thursday, Nov. 17, at 6 p.m.
The Currituck Board of Education will hold a closed session at JP Knapp Early College for a personnel discussion Thursday, Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. The board will hold a work session at 4 p.m. and then a regular board meeting at the Historic Courthouse at 6:30 p.m.
The Currituck Tourism Advisory Board will meet in the conference room of the Historic Currituck Courthouse Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 5 p.m.