Sun and clouds mixed. High near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: January 19, 2023 @ 1:55 pm
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools will meet in the cafeteria at H.L. Trigg Community School Monday at 6 p.m.
Elizabeth City City Council will hold a work session in Council Chambers at City Hall Monday at 5:30 p.m. The regular meeting follows at 7 p.m.
The Elizabeth City Technical Review Committee meets in City Council Chambers at City Hall Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.
The town of Hertford will host a community forum, “Everyone Has a Voice in the Town of Hertford,” at the Hertford Housing Authority at 104 White St., Hertford Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Airport Authority meets in the airport conference room Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will meet in the 4th floor conference room at Museum of the Albemarle, Thursday at 9 a.m.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.