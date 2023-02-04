The Pasquotank Department of Social Services Board will meet in the conference room at the DSS agency in Elizabeth City Monday at 9 a.m.

The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will meet in Courtroom C of the Courthouse Monday. The board will hold a work session on the county’s future land use plan at 3 p.m. The board’s Finance Committee meets at 4 p.m. and its regular meeting is at 6 p.m.