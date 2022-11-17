...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM
EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Pasquotank, Camden, Western
Currituck, Chowan and Perquimans Counties. In Virginia,
Norfolk/Portsmouth, Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners' Finance Committee will meet in Courtroom C of the courthouse Monday at 4 p.m. and the regular meeting follows at 6 p.m.
The Camden County Board of Education will hold a work session in the Camden County High School media center Tuesday at 7 p.m. to discuss the new high school project. A closed session will immediately follow the open session.
Elizabeth City City Council will hold a work session at City Hall Monday, Nov. 28, at 5:30 p.m. and its regular meeting at 7 p.m.
The Currituck Tourism Advisory Board will meet in the conference room of the Historic Currituck Courthouse Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 5 p.m.