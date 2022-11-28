The Currituck Tourism Advisory Board will meet in the conference room of the Historic Currituck Courthouse today at 5 p.m.
The Pasquotank County Drainage Advisory Committee will meet in the training room on the second floor of the Public Safety Building today at 6 p.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will meet in the fourth floor conference room at Museum of the Albemarle Thursday at 9 a.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Finance Committee will meet in Courtroom C of the courthouse Monday at 4 p.m. The board’s regular meeting will follow at 6 p.m.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the boardroom of the new Camden Public Library Monday at 8:30 a.m. The board will also meet as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors during the meeting.
The Camden Board of Education will meet at the Central Office Monday starting with a closed session at 10 a.m., followed by an open session.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a joint meeting with the Camden Board of Commissioners in the new Camden Public Library on Monday, starting with a closed session at 12:30 p.m. followed by an open session.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners will meet in the Historic Courthouse courtroom Monday at 6 p.m.