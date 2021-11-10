Isaac D. Melcher, who admitted both plotting with Angel Marie Sawyer to kill her husband and then strangling him to death more than three years ago, has been sentenced to at least 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.
Superior Court Judge Waylon J. Sermons sentenced Melcher, 41, on Nov. 1 to a minimum prison term of 240 months, or 20 years, and a maximum of 300 months, or 25 years, following his guilty plea, court documents show. Sermons credited Melcher with serving 1,168 days — more than three years — in jail awaiting trial.
Melcher's sentencing followed his agreement with prosectors to plead guilty to second-degree murder in local businessman Milton Sawyer's August 2018 death. It also comes a little over a month after Melcher's testimony against Angel Sawyer at her first-degree murder trial. Sawyer was convicted of murdering her husband by a Pasquotank County jury on Sept. 20 and sentenced by Sermons to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
According to Pasquotank Sheriff's Office investigators, Milton Sawyer, owner of the Treasure Hunter antiques store in downtown Elizabeth City, was found dead in the bathroom of the master bedroom of his home at 1824 Darian Drive shortly before 2 a.m. on Aug. 2, 2018.
Three weeks later, on Aug. 21, 2018, Melcher and Angel Sawyer were both arrested and charged with first-degree murder in her husband's death.
Investigators had learned Angel Sawyer and Melcher had been involved in an affair that started after Melcher, a physical therapist, had started treating Sawyer as his patient. Both admitted the affair to investigators.
On Sept. 14, more than than three years following her arrest, Angel Sawyer went on trial for the murder of her husband in Pasquotank Superior Court.
During his testimony, Melcher, a witness for the state, said he and Angel Sawyer never agreed on Aug. 2, 2018 as the date to carry out their plan to kill her husband. In fact, they never established a time to do it, he said. It was a misunderstanding over an ominous message Melcher received on Facebook that motivated him to go to the Sawyers’ house late in the evening on Aug. 1, 2018.
Thinking the message suggested Milton Sawyer had discovered both the affair and the plot to kill him, Melcher said he frantically tried to reach Angel Sawyer by text. When he could not, he testified he grabbed a bag he had filled with a winter mask that exposed just his eyes and mouth, duct tape and pieces of cloth. Also in the bag was an unloaded .45 caliber handgun, he said.
Melcher testified he knew where to find the key to the Sawyers' backdoor because Angel Sawyer had told him where it was. Melcher said he stood outside the Sawyers' bedroom for several minutes trying to listen for any conversation. He said if he had heard them having a normal conversation, he likely would have left the house.
Instead, Angel Sawyer opened the bedroom door and was startled to see him standing there, Melcher said. It was at that point, Melcher said, he decided to move forward with his and Angel Sawyer’s plan to kill her husband and make it appear he had died as a result of a home invasion.
Melcher said he put his unloaded handgun in Angel Sawyer's face and told both Sawyers to get on the floor. He testified that he then used a “rear naked choke” to strangle Milton Sawyer as he was dragging him from the bedroom to the bathroom.
Dr. Karen Kelly, a state medical examiner at East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine, testified during Angel Sawyer's trial that Milton Sawyer died from asphyxia caused by traumatic neck injuries.
Angel Sawyer, who elected not to testify during the trial, was convicted of first-degree murder following a four-day trial. She is currently serving a life sentence.
As part of the plea agreement he reached with Assistant District Attorney Kim Pellini, the state dismissed a charge against Melcher of possession of a dangerous weapon while in prison or jail.
One condition of Melcher’s incarceration is that he is not to be housed in the same facility as Raymond Woodley. Court documents indicate the condition is a safety measure needed because of Melcher’s testimony against Woodley in another murder case.