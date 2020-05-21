Some Memorial Day observances will look a little different this weekend because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With outdoor mass gatherings currently restricted to 25 people under Phase Two of Gov. Roy Cooper’s restriction-easing plan, some traditional ceremonies have either been canceled or will be held without public participation.
Camden County kicks things off Friday with its annual flag raising ceremony at the courthouse at 10 a.m. The event will be open to the public.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 in Elizabeth City will conduct honors at New Hollywood Cemetery on Monday at 11 a.m. However, in the interest of complying with the governor’s restrictions on outdoor gatherings, the ceremony is not intended to be a public event. Several members of the Post 6060 and the post’s honor guard are expected to participate in the event.
American Legion Post 126 in Perquimans County has canceled its annual Memorial Day ceremony on Monday. However, the post’s Ladies Auxiliary Unit 126 will conduct its annual Memorial Day Poppy Program Friday. Auxiliary members will be at Woodard’s Pharmacy in Hertford. The Legion Post also placed flags on veterans’ gravesites at local cemeteries earlier in the week.
While there won’t be a traditional ceremony on Monday, American Legion Post 126 plans to post colors on the Perquimans County Courthouse lawn. Wreaths will also be laid at the memorial by the post, Auxiliary Unit 126, Perquimans County, and the towns of Hertford and Winfall. The flags and wreaths will be on display until 4 p.m.
In Chowan, American Legion Post 40 has also altered its plans for Memorial Day. The post will place flags on the gravesites of veterans at Beaver Hill and Vine Oak cemeteries Sunday starting at 3 p.m. The event is open to the public.
Post 40 will then lay wreaths at the Veterans Memorial behind the Chowan County Courthouse in Edenton Monday at 11 a.m. The event will include a recorded playing of the National Anthem and taps. The public is invited but will be expected to follow social distancing rules.
Plans for Currituck County’s annual Memorial Day Beach Blast also have changed because of COVID-19. The event will be held virtually Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Residents can tune in on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3yAU5yVpc5o.