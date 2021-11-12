City Council and Pasquotank commissioners will conduct a joint meeting for the first time since the shooting death last April of Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office deputies.
The two elected bodies usually meet twice a year, in March and November.
But the Nov. 29 meeting was put on hold in May when commissioners rejected a request from City Council for a special meeting to discuss Brown’s shooting. Commissioners also suspended future joint meetings at the time, citing verbal attacks against the county by some City Council members in the aftermath of Brown’s shooting.
But relations appear to be on the mend.
City Council unanimously voted Monday to meet with Pasquo-tank later this month. A location and time for the meeting has not yet been set.
County Manager Sparty Hammett said commissioners support meeting with City Council.
Interim City Manager Ralph Clark told council Monday that he had recently visited with Hammett and the two discussed the joint meeting.
“You both being governmental units, you certainly need to discuss some things together at times,” Clark said before Monday’s vote.
Hammett said the second regularly scheduled joint meeting was already tentatively on the schedule and he reached out to each commissioner about contacting Clark to plan the meeting.
“I recommended that we have the meeting and I made sure they (commissioners) were good with it before I actually talked with the city manager,” Hammett said. “I am hopeful and positive about rebuilding relationships between our city and county governments.”
City and county officials are expected to discuss a number of issues. Clark said those could include the possible lease and buy back of the stand-alone gym at the former Elizabeth City Middle School from J.D. Lewis Construction Management and the upcoming U.S. Coast Guard Marathon, among others.
“If there are items you want to discuss, let us know what you want on the agenda to talk about,” Clark said. “We will start putting together all the plans for this.”
JDL is in the process of buying the former school property from the county and converting it into market-rate apartments. The Police Athletic League currently uses a stand-alone gym at the former middle school. Plans to explore leasing the gym from JDL for 20 years, with an option to buy it after five years at a predetermined price, have been discussed.
The Coast Guard Marathon is expected to draw upward of 10,000 people to the city over three days in March.
“The city and the county can have a much bigger impact on our community when we work together toward common goals and moving forward,” Hammett said. “There are multiple significant issues and projects in the works where a positive and amicable working relationship will be beneficial and necessary.”
First Ward councilor Jeannie Young said she is “absolutely” in favor of having the meeting. Young recently announced she is running for mayor.
“We used to do it in the past,” Young said.