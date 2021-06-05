The director of mobile crisis services for the area said recently that the service can help fill a critical gap for people who need mental health services.
Keith Hamm of Integrated Family Services said that throughout much of the COVID-19 pandemic many people missed their appointments with mental health service providers.
As providers switched to a tele-health or virtual approach to therapy some clients were able to make that transition but others were not familiar with or comfortable with the tele-health model, he said.
Both the pandemic and the civil unrest that has arisen in response to concerns about racial injustice and inequities in policing and the criminal justice system have been sources of additional stress for many people, Hamm said.
“People are experiencing more stress and more anxiety,” he said.
Hamm said someone who urgently needs help with a mental health challenge can access mobile crisis services at no charge by calling 866-437-1821. A family member of the person who is experiencing the crisis may also call — though Hamm noted the mobile crisis unit will only be able to respond if the individual themselves consents to services.
The call volume for mobile crisis services went down when the pandemic started but recently has begun to increase, Hamm said.
“Folks are often unaware of the depth of the mental health crisis that’s happening in our communities,” Hamm said. “People are just not receiving the help that they need.”
Hamm said many mental health crises end up by default being handled through 911 emergency communications or the emergency department at a local hospital.
“These are usually not the most appropriate places to go to,” Hamm said.
The goal is getting people linked to the right services, he said, adding the mobile crisis unit operated by Integrated Family Services is able to respond in emergencies and brings professional mental health care resources to a mental health emergency.
“Law enforcement has for years been asked to fill a role that they’re not trained to fill,” Hamm said.
Hamm said that law enforcement officers or emergency medical services personnel can request that mobile crisis professionals meet them at the scene or accompany them to the scene.
In Pasquotank County Integrated Family Services is in the process of implementing a co-responder model with the Elizabeth City Police Department, Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office and Pasquotank County Department of Social Services, Hamm said.
Once that system is up and running the mobile crisis unit would have someone assigned specifically to work with those agencies, he said.
“That’s in the works,” Hamm said, explaining it is not yet operational.