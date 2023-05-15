Christian higher education advocate Shirley Hoogstra told the 15 graduates in Mid-Atlantic Christian University's Class of 2023 Saturday that they should risk more, trust more and worry less.
"Believe today and tomorrow that nothing can stop you when you risk more, trust more and worry less because Christ is your foundation," Hoogstra said during MACU's 73rd commencement ceremony, held in Davenport Chapel.
Hoogstra told graduates that risk-taking is best done in community.
She talked about the risk she took in leaving a long-term job at a Christian college in order to pursue the post of president at the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities.
"There is a level of vulnerability when you place your ego and the opportunities of life in front of others who might have a difference of opinion," Hoogstra said. "So the night before flying to Dallas for the interview, we all sat in the living room and the five members of the family inner circle prayed over me. Risk taking, at its best, is a community sport. Don't climb alone."
She said that risk taking can lead to trust.
"Trusting deeply has a quality of vulnerability that can be nerve wracking and. I want to tell you, exhilarating," she said. "Trusting deeply in Jesus is formidable and formational."
Finally, she urged graduates to worry less.
There are genuine things to be concerned about, to plan for and to problem-solve around," Hoogstra said. "Yet if God is in control — and we know he is — then I am free and you are free not to worry. Working on it, yes. Worrying about, no."
MACU co-valedictorian Clairese Leigh Smith said she got a good foundation at MACU.
"I plan on becoming a licensed professional counselor after pursuing my clinical mental health counseling degree at Old Dominion University," Smith said in response to a question from The Daily Advance after Saturday's ceremony. "MACU has prepared me by giving me the information that will further build my foundation on what counseling theory I will want to practice once I get my license. MACU has also given me a wonderful adviser who guided me through my time at MACU who encouraged me through my time there."
Smith said she is looking forward to working as a counselor.
"What I'm looking forward to the most is to help other help themselves," Smith said. "My job as a counselor will be assisting my clients with obtaining the tools and skills that will help them with anything that troubles them, or if they just want to go to counseling for self-enhancement purposes."
MACU's other co-valedictorian, Maddison Gabrielle Turner, said in a brief address to her fellow graduates that they had all faced enormous challenges and also had all had to lean on someone during their time at MACU.
Graduate Patrick McCarthy said he will be traveling to Salt Lake City, Utah, next month to begin a job as a ticket sales representative for the Utah Grizzlies hockey team.
"MACU has given me countless friendships and memories that I will carry with me as I go forward, as well as opportunities to grow in my faith and personal development," McCarthy said. "I have been able to come out of my shell and improve my confidence through my time at MACU.
"I am most looking forward to starting a new chapter of my life and putting into practice all of the things I've learned from my time at MACU," he continued. "(I'm) excited to step out on my faith, create new memories, and enjoy this new time in my life."
The Lighthouse Award, which is the second highest honor awarded by MACU, was presented to James T. Jones. Jones, a part-time commuter student at Roanoke Bible College/MACU who earned 22 credit hours while serving as a pastor.
At the age of 91, Jones continues to preach every Sunday. He served in the army in the Korean War and also worked 25 years in civil service at the U.S. Navy Public Works Center and the city of Virginia Beach.
An honorary doctorate of public service was awarded to Wyett H. Colclasure II in recognition of a distinguished military and civilian career and service through the church.
Colclasure served on the MACU Board of Trustees for 17 years, and served as senior vice president during the sabbatical of former President Clay Perkins — handling the leadership functions of the university during that time.