Area middle school students were among the hundreds of people who toured the NCWorks Career Center in Elizabeth City on Wednesday.
Mathew Fowler, the career center manager, said middle school students “definitely need to get familiar” with the career center’s services.
That’s because it’s during high school that many students begin formulating their plans for beyond graduation, he said. The career center can assist those students in planning their career objectives.
Fowler was speaking Wednesday morning during the center’s “It’s All in the Details” event, which was held both inside and outside the center’s location at 111 Jordan Plaza. The three-hour event featured about a dozen area employers and partnering agencies, plus informational tours of the center and its services. As of 10:45 a.m., Fowler said about 100 people had already visited. That included the middle school students who arrived by bus.
Fowler summed up the event as an opportunity for the public to learn more about NCWorks’ available resources and its community partners.
One of those community partners is College of The Albemarle, which had representatives on hand Wednesday to discuss the college’s new commercial driver’s license program. The 10-week course prepares graduates to find jobs driving commercial trucks.
“That’s one of our leading programs that we are sponsoring,” Fowler said.
In cooperation with COA, the career center can assist students enrolled in the CDL program in several ways.
Nick Lister, 36, of Elizabeth City, was among the residents speaking with COA representatives about the CDL program. Lister, who is currently employed, said he was attending the event because his mother asked him if he’d like to join her there.
Since Wednesday was a day off from work for Lister, he decided he would join her at the center — to “do something productive on my day off,” he said.
Lister said he was enjoying his time touring the center. He said the open house was good for the community because it was helping people find jobs and get back to work.
While he isn’t planning to enroll in COA’s truck driving program, it is something he would consider as a future career change, Lister said.
“I figured maybe with just a little bit of work, I could be my own boss one day,” he said. “Have my own truck.”
Lister said he was surprised to hear some of the ways the career center could assist him, such as providing a gas allowance to get back and forth to Edenton, where COA hosts the CDL program.
COA’s CDL truck driving program opened last November. The program is 10 weeks long and this fall will welcome its fourth student cohort, said Scott Breon, a former truck driver and the program’s coordinator. “Cohort” is a group or class of students.
Breon said Wednesday’s event was great because it raised awareness for many people who may not have heard of the still-new CDL program. Completion of COA’s CDL program earns graduates “Class A” tractor-trailer qualified status.
“So, you can drive anything that’s legal on the road,” Breon said, of the scope of driver qualifications a CDL earned from COA affords.
The program has a 100% graduation rate and everyone who has graduated and was seeking a job has been hired, he said.
Marcus Cutrell, NCWorks’ local veterans’ employment representative, provided students a tour of the facility, which included a visit with U.S. Army recruiters. The recruiters spoke to the students and answered their questions.
Also attending on Wednesday was Victor Hinnant, a regional reentry specialist for the N.C. Department of Commerce. Hinnant assists residents currently employed or who are looking for work who may have a criminal background. Hinnant said there is currently a statewide effort underway to create regional offices that provide residents with criminal background concerns a “one-stop shop” environment where all their questions and needs can be addressed.
The businesses and agencies participating in Wednesday’s event included the U.S. Army, the Economic Improvement Council’s Head Start program, Regulator Marine, Waterbrooke Assisted Living, Telephonics, Stateline Builders, Albemarle Regional Health Services, Elizabeth City State University, Albemarle Area United Way, River City Community Development Corps and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.