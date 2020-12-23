CAMDEN — Camden resident James Midgett served the people of Currituck County for 20 years as a law enforcement officer. In his new role, the former detective will be serving his fellow residents as Camden’s new clerk of Superior Court.
“That’s what I’m most excited about,” Midgett said, of the chance to serve Camden.
Midgett was speaking Wednesday while driving home from Dare County, where he was sworn in by Senior Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett as Camden’s new clerk of Superior Court.
“I’ve invested my whole life in public service,” Midgett said. “This is a tremendous opportunity.”
Midgett succeeds longtime clerk Paula Harrison, who retired in early December. Tillett appointed retired Camden Sheriff Tony Perry to serve as interim clerk until Midgett’s appointment on Wednesday.
Midgett wasted no time Wednesday getting familiar with his new responsibilities.
“I’m currently on the way back to the office,” he said. “There’s a myriad of things that have to be done today.”
Midgett, 41, joined the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office 20 years ago after completing basic law enforcement training. He was hired by then-Sheriff Susan Johnson and after serving as a patrolman he worked his way up to detective. He was later promoted to lieutenant and supervised more than 70 sheriff’s office employees. Leading people is a skill in which he excels, Midgett said.
“Managing personnel is in my wheelhouse,” he said.
Midgett’s last day with the Currituck Sheriff’s Office was Tuesday, and before leaving to accept the clerk’s position he had become eligible for promotion to captain. The promotion would not have become active until January.
In his years with the Currituck Sheriff’s Office, Midgett grew quite familiar with the role of clerk of Superior Court. The two agencies frequently work together, he explained.
“We worked intimately with the clerk’s office. I’ve got a pretty vast knowledge of those interactions,” he said.
There are many aspects, such as the handling of family estates and wills, that he’ll still have to learn, Midgett said.
Midgett holds a master’s degree from Liberty University in human services and executive leadership, plus other career development credentials. He and his wife Toni and their three children, Jackson, Hunter and Sadie, attend Sawyers Creek Baptist Church, where he serves a vice chair of the deacon board.
Midgett is also a former track coach at Camden County Middle School and a member of the Camden County GOP and the Blue Knights motorcycle club for police officers. He’s also president of the local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police.
In North Carolina, clerks of Superior Court fall under the oversight of the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts and their duties are mandated by state law. The chief role of the clerk of Superior Court is to maintain all court-related documents, which include both civil- and criminal-related matters. The clerk’s office also is where residents go to make payments on civil and criminal fines, such as traffic tickets or probation fees.
The clerk of court also serves as an ex-officio judge of probate, which gives them authority to exercise judgment in estate issues, such as foreclosures. The clerk of court also has a legal role in the child adoption process.
According to state law, if a sitting clerk of Superior Court dies, resigns or retires before completion of their current elected term the senior Superior Court judge for that county must appoint an interim clerk to serve no longer than 30 days. By the end of the 30-day period the judge must appoint someone to complete the remainder of the unexpired term.
In order to remain as clerk of Superior Court, Midgett will have to run for election in 2022. He said Wednesday he plans to do so.
“This is my life now,” he said.