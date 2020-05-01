An Elizabeth City floral shop with roots dating back 85 years has opened under new ownership with a slight name change.
Mildred’s Florist and Gifts, located at 710 W. Ehringhaus Street, is now owned by Jonathan Watts and his wife Julia. Jonathan opened the business in the same location as the former Mildred’s Florist Shop, which closed at the end of 2019. The flower shop first opened in 1935, Watts said.
Along with the new name, Mildred’s Florist and Gifts also has a new customer phone number: 252-621-1942.
Watts, who worked seven years as a deputy for the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, said reopened the floral shop after the opportunity presented itself in December, he said.
Business seemed to be moving along but soon slowed as the coronavirus pandemic took hold.
“It was starting to get really good,” Watts said. “But then with the virus it slowed way down. We’re still making it.”
Watts said Mildred’s Florist and Gifts has been approved for a loan through the federal Paycheck Protection Program, a program under the federal government’s broader Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which was approved in late March.
The loan will provide funds equal to 2½ times Watts’ monthly payroll, and according to terms of the loan it will be forgiven if the money is used toward employee salaries.
Helping Watts at Mildred’s is Connie Lunsford, whose been a florist for 38 years, including several years at Mildred’s Florist Shop. Lunsford said each work day is different than the previous and that’s what she likes most about the floral business.
“There is no routine, because everyday is different,” she said. “Different orders, funerals, weddings, birthdays.”
The veteran floral designer said she enjoys her job because her colorful flower arrangements are designed to comfort people or to brighten their day. Also helping with floral arrangements is Donna Harris. The company also employs a delivery driver.
In addition to flowers, Mildred’s Florist and Gifts also sells candles, cards, balloons, T-shirts and other gifts. The company will deliver throughout Pasquotank and Camden counties, including to South Mills. They’ve delivered to Perquimans County, as well, when requested, Watts said.
Customers concerned about social distancing also can request non-contact delivery. The order will be left outside at a spot designated by the customer.
“We’re happy to do non-contact deliveries,” Watts said. “We’re putting safety first.”
Mildred’s Florist and Gifts’ store hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The business is closed on Sundays. All first responders and military personnel receive a 10 percent discount on orders.