Elizabeth City State University has had a long and productive relationship with the U.S. military, particularly with the U.S. Army and U.S. Coast Guard.
The campus has hosted an Army Reserve Officers Training Corps unit since 1981, and has been providing higher education to Coasties thanks to the proximity of Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City for more than three decades.
Those relationships with military service members and their families were recognized on Tuesday at a ceremony officially designating ECSU as a Purple Heart University.
Universities that receive the honor from the Military Order of the Purple Heart have a history of serving the “entire military community” on their campus. That includes students, faculty, staff, administrators and trustees.
The designation is named for the Purple Heart medal created in 1782 and awarded to service members who are either injured or killed while engaged in combat with an enemy of the United States.
Presiding at Tuesday’s ceremony was ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon.
“As an institution founded in excellence, we are proud of our nation and we celebrate the brave men and women who have served and continue to serve and protect our freedom,” Dixon said. “Patriotism is a value that we cherish at Elizabeth City State University.”
ECSU is only the second campus in the University of North Carolina System to be designated a Purple Heart University. The other is Fayetteville State University, which received its designation in December 2021.
Dixon said receiving the Military Order of the Purple Heart designation was important “because it celebrates and honors our military-affiliated students and employees, as well as our partners in the community, such as the United States Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City and (Veteran of War) Post 6060."
Tuesday’s ceremony, held in the courtyard of the Ridley Student Center, was a reminder of the “high cost of war, Dixon said.
“The price to be paid by the brave men and women and the burden that it has laid at our feet as a nation to care for them and their families,” she said.
Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreath, commander of the Coast Guard’s 5th District, was the ceremony's keynote speaker. He noted that ECSU not only has an Army ROTC program, it also has “a long relationship with the Coast Guard.”
“We have had a relationship for well over 30 years with officers graduating from this institution and going to Officer Candidate School and joining the Coast Guard,” Gilreath said. “I can think of three officers that I have personally served with that are graduates from this prestigious university.”
The partnership between the maritime service and ECSU is important to Coast Guard officials, who look forward to continued relations, Gilreath said. He noted the connection between ECSU’s growing aviation science program and the Coast Guard’s aviation presence in Elizabeth City of how that partnership has flourished.
Another example of the ECSU-Coast Guard partnership is the university's College Student Pre-Commissioning Initiative, which was renewed for another four years in March 2022. Also known as CSPI, the program was created to help the Coast Guard expand diversity among its commissioned officer ranks, and satisfy its need for personnel with skills in areas like homeland security.
The CSPI program is for college sophomores and juniors who enlist in the Coast Guard and complete basic training. CSPI scholars also receive a salary, medical benefits, and are guaranteed a seat in the Coast Guard’s Officer Candidate School following their college graduation.
ECSU is the only four-year institution in North Carolina that offers students degrees in homeland security, emergency management, aviation science, drone technology and other Coast Guard-related fields. The Coast Guard is an element of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Also speaking at Tuesday's ceremony was retired U.S. Army staff sergeant Dan Serik, a member of VFW Post 6060. Serik, himself a Purple Heart recipient, told attendees that he’s been fighting to promote patriotism for 30 years. He suggested that ECSU's designation as a Purple Heart University was in part a vindication of those efforts.
“I finally hit a home run,” he said.
Also attending Tuesday’s ceremony was State Rep. Bill Ward, R-Pasquotank, who recognized Roy Hankinson, the longtime captain of the Northeast North Carolina chapter of the Patriot Guard Riders. The volunteer organization was formed in 2005 after people who opposed the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan began protesting at the funerals of fallen veterans. The Patriot Guard Riders helps ensure dignity and respect is maintained at funerals for veterans.
Representing the Military Order of the Purple Heart was Lenny Lazzara, who served in Vietnam in the U.S. Marines Corps. Also in attendance were Pasquotank Commissioner Charles Jordan and Trey Lewis, who is the northeastern regional representative for U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.