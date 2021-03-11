EDENTON — Craig Miller plans to seek a second term as an at-large member of Edenton Town Council.
Currently, municipal elections are scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 2, and the filing period is scheduled to open in July. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, however, this fall’s election may be delayed.
The director of the State Board of Elections has noted that U.S. Census data, which is needed for municipalities to draw new district lines, likely won’t be available until September. Because of the closeness to this fall’s municipal elections, she has recommended delaying not only them but party primaries in 2022 as well.
In a statement, Miller said he’s seeking re-election because he wants to continue working to make Edenton a better place to live, work and play for all citizens.
Since his election to council in 2017, Miller said he has “consistently voted in the affirmative” for “projects that have enhanced our existing infrastructure.”
“I have consistently voted ‘yes’ on all our police and fire departments’ request matters in order to make our town safer,” he said. “I have continually sought and promoted improvements within our two redevelopment zones. i have regularly pushed for the establishment of a second grocery store; sale of the Hotel Hinton; opening of the brew pub; and the creation of a water sports center at Colonial Park.”
Miller said Edenton officials need to do all they can to halt the town’s population decline. It can do this, he said, by encouraging and welcoming both young adults and retirees to visit and settle in town.
“In addition to this, we must embrace diversity in our ranks in order to grow a united community,” he said. “It is my hope that the town’s newly formed Human Relations Commission will be a key player in this endeavor.”
Miller said he applauded the Edenton-Chamber of Commerce, Destination Downtown Edenton and the Edenton-Chowan Partnership for their efforts to help the town’s business community. He also said town officials must continue efforts to protect the town’s natural resources and “historical uniqueness” so Edenton can keep its status as the ‘Prettiest Small Town on the Carolina Coast.’
Other Edenton councilors whose seats are up for election this fall include Roscoe Poole Jr., who represents the 3rd Ward, and Elton Bond, who represents the 4th Ward.