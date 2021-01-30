HERTFORD — Hertford Town Councilman Jerry Mimlitsch has been charged with second-degree trespassing and breaking and entering, both misdemeanors, according to an arrest warrant.
Issued Thursday Jan. 28, the warrant states Mimlitsch, 40, of Church Street, and local civic activist Tim Brinn, 67, of Front Street, allegedly broke into a property at 321 Market Street owned by local businessman Tony Riddick on Oct. 31.
Mimlitsch and Brinn were notified not to enter or remain on the property by Riddick, the warrant states. There were also signs posted notifying potential intruders not to enter the premises.
Brinn was also charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing and breaking and entering as a result of the incident, his arrest warrant shows.
Hertford police arrested Mimlitsch and Brinn Thursday. Both men were released on $500 unsecured bonds. Their court dates in Perquimans County District Court are set for April 14.
Mimlitsch and Brinn did not offer any comment about the charges.