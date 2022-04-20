On Thursday’s one-year anniversary of the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by deputies of the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, some protesters plan to revisit the site of a spontaneous protest that occurred a year ago.
Local activist Keith Rivers said Wednesday that his understanding is that people plan to gather outside the Pasquotank County Public Safety Building today around 5 p.m.
“This started with the community asking the sheriff to come out and speak to them,” Rivers said, recalling that on the evening of April 21 last year people from the community waited outside the Public Safety Building to hear from Sheriff Tommy Wooten but the sheriff did not come out to meet with them.
“This is just a mirror image of how it all began,” River said. “It all began with people looking for answers.”
Rivers, who is president of the Pasquotank County Branch of the NAACP, said people in the community are still looking for accountability and justice a year after Brown’s fatal shooting.
The Pasquotank NAACP had sought to hold a “Journey to Justice” march on the first anniversary of Brown’s death. However, its request for a march permit was denied, at the recommendation of the city fire and police chiefs, for safety and other reasons. At a subsequent meeting, city officials offered the NAACP two options for a Brown memorial event that didn’t involve a march on state-owned streets but the NAACP rejected both, a city official said.
Rivers said no alternative routes for the proposed march were offered until after there was an outcry from activists across the state about the city’s denial of the permit.
Rivers said the NAACP is not holding any kind of formal event in observance of the anniversary but some community members are likely to participate at the gathering Thursday evening.
People are still looking for the same thing they were looking for a year ago, Rivers said.
Rivers called the recent establishment of a Citizens’ Advisory Council that would review allegations of misconduct by the Sheriff’s Office “a move in the right direction.”
“I think the county and the county manager have done due diligence to try to put something in place or support something in place,” Rivers said, noting the NAACP had asked for the formation of the CAC. “I think it’s positive.”
The formation of the CAC, however, “does not make up for the fact that the deputies are still at work,” Rivers said. Protesters have said the deputies who fired the shots at Brown should have been fired for violating the Sheriff’s Office policy on use of deadly force.
“It does not make up for the lack of support that has been shown from the past interim city manager and the chief of police,” Rivers said, referring to the rejection the parade permit request. “They are only adding fuel to the fire.”
Rivers said the police chief did not give any substantial reasons why he could not support the march. Rivers also said Chief Larry James needs to meet with community residents to discuss concerns such as the shootings that are taking place in the city.
“The sheriff won’t fire the deputies and the police chief won’t say why he can’t support a 1.1-mile march,” Rivers said. “This is what started the protests with the sheriff — not coming out and talking with the people,” Rivers said.
Deputies shot and killed Brown, who was in his car and did not have a firearm, on April 21, 2021, while attempting to serve him with drug-related arrest and search warrants at his Perry Street residence.
A month after Brown’s death, District Attorney Andrew Womble announced that, after reviewing the State Bureau of Investigation’s report on the shooting, the three deputies involved would not face criminal charges.
Womble said Brown’s shooting was justified because Brown had driven his car in the deputies’ direction. But civil rights advocates and attorneys for Brown’s family said the deputies wrongfully used deadly force in the confrontation.