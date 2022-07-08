EDENTON — A recently missed deadline for the John A. Holmes High School construction project could potentially cost Chowan taxpayers upward of $5 million.
On July 1, the day the Federal Reserve’s recent interest rate took effect, was the deadline set by Chowan leaders to have a loan application stamped by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Both Chowan County Clerk Susanne Stallings and Board of Commissioners Chairman Bob Kirby confirmed the county missed that deadline.
June 27 was the last possible day that the Chowan commissioners could have held a public hearing with USDA representative Monica Thornton before sending the loan application off for final approval. The hearing was required by law before the application was submitted.
The USDA loan, which is valued at $35 million, had a “locked in” interest rate of 2.5 percent, according to county officials. Because of the missed deadline, the final rate could now be north of 3 percent, costing Chowan taxpayers $5 million in extra interest, according to Kirby.
Kirby expressed disappointment with the delay, saying that “they just weren’t finished making us jump through hoops yet.”
Reginald Speight, state director for the USDA, said that funding for the Holmes project has been delayed due to “changes in project scope, uncertainty regarding the financing needed, environmental due diligence impacted by the demolition of a historic property in the Edenton Historic District and the location of the property in a coastal zone.”
Edenton-Chowan Schools Superintendent Michael Sasscer said he had not yet spoken with Thornton regarding the delayed application. He was optimistic, however, that additional grant funding would offset any additional interest costs.
“I am waiting to see if Governor (Roy) Cooper signs the budget into law,” he said. “The General Assembly passed a budget that includes appropriating an additional $10 million in needs-based grant money to Chowan County. This would raise our total grant funding for the high school project to $50 million.”
An increase in grant funding could provide some cushion for Chowan taxpayers in the event of an increased interest rate.
“These additional dollars would offset the increased spending due to an interest rate hike and would most likely put money back into the county’s pocket,” Sasscer said. “Our taxpayers and educational program will greatly benefit from the state’s investment in our children’s future.”